Suhana Khan with a friend in New York.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan rings in Galentine's Day in New York with friend. See pic

Suhana Khan has shared a new picture with her pretty friend on Instagram. It shows the two ladies bathed in pink and purple lights, enjoying a night in.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:51 AM IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is back in New York and with her girlfriends. On Saturday, she shared a cool new picture with one of her friends on Instagram.

The photo, posted on her Instagram Stories, showed Suhana in a white sleeveless top and a black, furry jacket, posing for a picture. She kept her hair loose and even wore a golden necklace. Her friend, whom she didn't tag in the photo, was seen in a black top and pants and golden earrings.

Suhana's fan pages posted the photo all over social media. A few fans even wished her on Valentine's Day. "Two-beautiful-princesses," wrote one. "I want to marry you," wrote another.

The 20-year-old is currently pursuing a course in film studies at the New York University. She returned to the city after spending a long time with her family in Mumbai, last month.

Suhana often shares stunning selfies and pictures with her friends on her Instagram page. Recently, she wished her cousin Alia Chhiba on her birthday with a mirror selfie of the two.

Last year, Suhana's post on colourism had got her a lot of support from her fans. She had shared screenshots of messages and comments criticising her complexion, adding translations for the benefit of non-Hindi speakers. She said that she has been called ugly since she was the age of 12 and added that it was sad, as Indians were brown by default, and ‘hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure’.

In her Instagram post, Suhana wrote, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.”

Also read: From Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Priyanka Chopra-Nick, on Valentine's Day read how these couple met, fell in love

“Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure,” she added.

