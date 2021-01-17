IND USA
Suhana Khan and her cousin Alia Chhiba often share pictures together,
bollywood

Suhana Khan wishes cousin Alia Chhiba on her birthday, shares videos

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram page to wish her cousin Alia Chhiba on her birthday. She also posted some glamourous videos with her. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:24 AM IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana took to her Instagram to share a couple of video clips and pictures to wish her cousin Alia Chhiba on her birthday.

Alia is the daughter of Gauri Khan's brother. Sharing one such boomerang video where the duo is taking a selfie, Suhana wrote: "Happy Birthday to my sisterrr @aliachhiba" alongwith a heart emoji. Alia is dressed in a black dress while Suhana is in her diva mode, in a printed shirt and jeans, showing off her toned midriff.


In the other video clip, the girls giggle as they pose. Suhana wrote alongwith it, "kisses".

Alia often features in Suhana's Instagram posts as the cousins are known to be close to each other. Alia too shares many pictures with her famous relatives. She had in fact accompanied the Khan household to Dubai in November while the IPL 2020 was on.

Sharing some pictures from Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa with Suhana, she had written: "Follow the disco ball." Suhana had even reacted to it and written in the comments section: "Hehehe love u."


Alia had also shared a number of pictures with Suhana at the time of a wedding in Kolkata in May of 2019. Sharing a couple of pictures, Alia had written: "Can’t believe I’m married." Suhana, of course, looked glamourous as ever.

Suhana is currently in New York, pursuing film studies. She had earlier studied at UK's Ardingly College in Surrey. She is far from making her Bollywood debut but has been a star on the internet for long. Many of her posts or those featuring her have gone viral in the past.


Suhana, however, is not only about glamour. She has occasionally expressed her views on matters of public discourse. One such subject was colour bias. Writing a long post once, she had said: "I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure."

