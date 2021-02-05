Shraddha Kapoor seen with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha at cousin Priyaank's wedding. See pics
Actor Shraddha Kapoor attended her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding on Thursday with her extended family and also, rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha. The two were seen exiting the wedding party venue in Mumbai, together with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor.
Priyaank, who is the son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, tied the knot with producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani on Thursday morning. They later threw a party for their close family members and friends. Shraddha's parents--actor Shakti Kapoor and his wife Shivangi were also present.
Shraddha was seen in a white sharara set while Rohan, who is a celebrity photographer was seen in a blue kurta pyjama. Siddhant looked the most casual in a 'Kelloggs' T-shirt, black shirt and black pyjamas.
Shraddha and Rohan have been rumoured to be dating since a couple of years. The news of their approaching wedding gained steam recently with a comment from Varun Dhawan.
“Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” Rohan wrote in an Instagram Story, congratulating Varun and his wife, Natasha Dalal on their wedding last month. Reposting the message, Varun wrote back, "I truly am. Hope you are ready."
Also read: Kangana Ranaut attacks Rihanna again, says singer must have charged 'at least ₹100 crore' for tweet
Later, Shakti spoke about the rumours and said that Shraddha is free to marry whoever she wants to, but that he isn't aware that she is dating Rohan. “Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection,” he told ETimes. He added, “Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other."
Recently at the Mumbai airport, a paparazzo asked Shraddha if she's planning on getting hitched. She blushed and replied, in Marathi, "What are you saying?"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bidita Bag: Censorship is there at every level when you become an actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 trailer to release on February 8, see new poster
- 2015 film Drishyam, which was the story of a father covering up a murder to save his family, was the first Malayalam film to gross over ₹50 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aparshakti Khurana: Acceptance from the fraternity lot more important to me than audience
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor seen with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey mocks Rihanna, Greta in a song, calls activist 'uneducated'
- Actor Ranvir Shorey has mocked singer Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg in a song. He said that Greta is 'uneducated' and that Rihanna is an 'bahana (excuse)'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sussanne Khan's throwback photos with sons are pure love, Hrithik Roshan reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivek Oberoi wishes Abhishek Bachchan: 'Wish you a fabulous birthday, my friend'
- Actor Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter to wish fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday on Friday. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says Rihanna must have charged 'at least ₹100 crore' for protest tweet
- Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that singer Rihanna must have charged at least ₹100 crore to tweet about the farmers' protest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajay Devgn: If any actor anywhere in the Universe tells you box office doesn’t matter, he/she is lying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonu Sood gets relief from SC in 'illegal' construction case: I feel vindicated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Neetu Kapoor wish Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday
- Actor Abhishek Bachchan got birthday wishes from many of his industry friends including Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan Kundar, Neetu Kapoor, Esha Deol, Sikandar Kher and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajal reveals Gautam flew to Singapore for just few hours to see her wax statue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif had a blast with Phone Bhoot gang Siddhant and Ishaan, see here
- Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter posted fun pictures of them together as the Phone Bhoot team members met up on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhay Deol lauds Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker for stance on farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa slams burning of Greta’s effigies, Kangana calls Twitter China puppet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox