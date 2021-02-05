IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor seen with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha at cousin Priyaank's wedding. See pics
Shraddha Kapoor with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha.
Shraddha Kapoor with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor seen with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha at cousin Priyaank's wedding. See pics

Actor Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding in Mumbai on Thursday. Also seen with her was rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:03 PM IST

Actor Shraddha Kapoor attended her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding on Thursday with her extended family and also, rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha. The two were seen exiting the wedding party venue in Mumbai, together with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor.

Priyaank, who is the son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, tied the knot with producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani on Thursday morning. They later threw a party for their close family members and friends. Shraddha's parents--actor Shakti Kapoor and his wife Shivangi were also present.

Shraddha with Siddhant and Rohan at the wedding.
Shraddha with Siddhant and Rohan at the wedding.


Shraddha was seen in a white sharara set while Rohan, who is a celebrity photographer was seen in a blue kurta pyjama. Siddhant looked the most casual in a 'Kelloggs' T-shirt, black shirt and black pyjamas.

Shraddha and Rohan have been rumoured to be dating since a couple of years. The news of their approaching wedding gained steam recently with a comment from Varun Dhawan.

“Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” Rohan wrote in an Instagram Story, congratulating Varun and his wife, Natasha Dalal on their wedding last month. Reposting the message, Varun wrote back, "I truly am. Hope you are ready."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut attacks Rihanna again, says singer must have charged 'at least 100 crore' for tweet

Later, Shakti spoke about the rumours and said that Shraddha is free to marry whoever she wants to, but that he isn't aware that she is dating Rohan. “Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection,” he told ETimes. He added, “Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other."

Recently at the Mumbai airport, a paparazzo asked Shraddha if she's planning on getting hitched. She blushed and replied, in Marathi, "What are you saying?"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shraddha kapoor pics

Related Stories

Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani tied the knot on Thursday and later partied with their friends and family, such as cousin Shraddha Kapoor.
Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani tied the knot on Thursday and later partied with their friends and family, such as cousin Shraddha Kapoor.
bollywood

Inside Priyaank-Shaza's wedding party: Cousin Shraddha, Anil Kapoor attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:58 AM IST
Stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Nikhil Dwivedi, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others attended the wedding party of Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani.
READ FULL STORY
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha.(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha.(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor reacts to marriage rumours: 'What are you saying?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • Actor Shraddha Kapoor was confronted at the airport about rumours about her tying the knot with Rohan Shrestha. Check out her response.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Actor Bidita Bag has been a part of films such as Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and The Sholay Girl.
Actor Bidita Bag has been a part of films such as Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and The Sholay Girl.
bollywood

Bidita Bag: Censorship is there at every level when you become an actor

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Actor Bidita Bag says every adult should have the choice to watch what they want, and censorship shouldn’t happen as ‘things are getting so difficult’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Drishyam 2 will star Mohanlal and Meena in lead roles.
Drishyam 2 will star Mohanlal and Meena in lead roles.
bollywood

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 trailer to release on February 8, see new poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:31 PM IST
  • 2015 film Drishyam, which was the story of a father covering up a murder to save his family, was the first Malayalam film to gross over 50 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Aparshakti Khurana has been a part of films such as Luka Chuppi, Stree and Dangal.
Actor Aparshakti Khurana has been a part of films such as Luka Chuppi, Stree and Dangal.
bollywood

Aparshakti Khurana: Acceptance from the fraternity lot more important to me than audience

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Actor Aparshakti Khurana talks about how people are finally opening up to giving him roles other than just comedy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha.
Shraddha Kapoor with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor seen with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Actor Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding in Mumbai on Thursday. Also seen with her was rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranvir Shorey said that he ‘barely’ exists for awards shows.
Ranvir Shorey said that he ‘barely’ exists for awards shows.
bollywood

Ranvir Shorey mocks Rihanna, Greta in a song, calls activist 'uneducated'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Actor Ranvir Shorey has mocked singer Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg in a song. He said that Greta is 'uneducated' and that Rihanna is an 'bahana (excuse)'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sussanne Khan with sons Hrihaan and Hridaan.
Sussanne Khan with sons Hrihaan and Hridaan.
bollywood

Sussanne Khan's throwback photos with sons are pure love, Hrithik Roshan reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Sussanne Khan has shared adorable throwback pictures with her sons: Hrehaan and Hridaan. Their father Hrithik Roshan has liked the pictures on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Among those wishing Abhishek Bachchan was actor-producer Vivek Oberoi.
Among those wishing Abhishek Bachchan was actor-producer Vivek Oberoi.
bollywood

Vivek Oberoi wishes Abhishek Bachchan: 'Wish you a fabulous birthday, my friend'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:32 PM IST
  • Actor Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter to wish fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday on Friday. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rihanna hasn't responded to Kangana Ranaut's comments.
Rihanna hasn't responded to Kangana Ranaut's comments.
bollywood

Kangana says Rihanna must have charged 'at least 100 crore' for protest tweet

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that singer Rihanna must have charged at least 100 crore to tweet about the farmers' protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Ajay Devgn started his career in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante.
Actor Ajay Devgn started his career in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante.
bollywood

Ajay Devgn: If any actor anywhere in the Universe tells you box office doesn’t matter, he/she is lying

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Actor Ajay Devgn, who’s entered his 30th year in the films, talks about the box office game, OTTs changing the rules, and getting back to direction with MayDay.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonu Sood has written a long note about justice on social media.
Sonu Sood has written a long note about justice on social media.
bollywood

Sonu Sood gets relief from SC in 'illegal' construction case: I feel vindicated

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Sonu Sood has shared a long note for his followers after withdrawing his petition against the BMC in the Supreme Court on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan turned a year older on Friday.
Abhishek Bachchan turned a year older on Friday.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Neetu Kapoor wish Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • Actor Abhishek Bachchan got birthday wishes from many of his industry friends including Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan Kundar, Neetu Kapoor, Esha Deol, Sikandar Kher and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gautam Kichlu with real Kajal Aggarwal (left) and her wax statute (right) at Madame Tussauds Singapore.
Gautam Kichlu with real Kajal Aggarwal (left) and her wax statute (right) at Madame Tussauds Singapore.
bollywood

Kajal reveals Gautam flew to Singapore for just few hours to see her wax statue

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Kajal Aggarwal has shared a picture from the day her then fiance Gautam Kichlu flew to Singapore to have a private viewing of her wax statue at Madam Tussauds Singapore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Phone Bhoot's cast members including Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter met on Thursday.
Phone Bhoot's cast members including Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter met on Thursday.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif had a blast with Phone Bhoot gang Siddhant and Ishaan, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter posted fun pictures of them together as the Phone Bhoot team members met up on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhay Deol is all praise for Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker,
Abhay Deol is all praise for Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker,
bollywood

Abhay Deol lauds Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker for stance on farmers' protest

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Actor Abhay Deol has praised actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker for their support for the farmers' protest. Abhay called them brave and suggested that they should be included in next Rihanna video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Richa slams burning of Greta’s effigies, Kangana calls Twitter China puppet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:48 AM IST
From Richa Chadha slamming burning of young activist Greta Thunberg's effigies to Kangana Ranaut reacting to Twitter for deleting her tweet, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP