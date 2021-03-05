IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with a football-themed cake: 'I love my little brother'
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are siblings and he often features in her posts.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are siblings and he often features in her posts.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with a football-themed cake: 'I love my little brother'

  • Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. See his specially designed football-shaped cake.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:29 AM IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram Stories to wish her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. The star kid turned 20.

Sara, it appears, ordered a football-themed cake for her brother, given his interest in the sport. Ibrahim has often been snapped playing football. Pictures of him playing for his school team have been seen on Instagram as well.

The cake is designed like a football and in the colours of English Premier League club, Chelsea. It also shows Ibrahim's back in the club's jersey with Iggy written on it. Sara reportedly fondly calls her brother, Iggy Potter.

Sharing the boomerang video, Sara wrote on it: "I love my little brother." It also shows a knife cutting into the cake.

Ibrahims birthday cake.
Ibrahims birthday cake.


Ibrahim is yet to complete his studies but has shown a keenness to join films, like many in his family. Sara was once asked about what advice would she give her brother before he joined films. Speaking to ETimes, she had said: “His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am.”

Also read: When Tiger Shroff spoke about buying a house for his mom Ayesha: 'She always wanted a house in her name'

On the issue, Saif had said back in 2019: "He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do."

Sara has been on a break, after shooting for Atrangi Re in December last year. She had recently shared pictures from her visit to Rajasthan. Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, which didn't work well with the audience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sara ali khan ibrahim ali khan saif ali khan

Related Stories

Saba Ali Khan has shared this picture of her family.
Saba Ali Khan has shared this picture of her family.
bollywood

Saif, Kareena, Sara, Ibrahim, Sharmila are all smiles in this pic shared by Saba

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Saba Ali Khan loves to share photos of her family on social media. She has now shared a photo from the wedding of her brother, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Sara Ali Khan is in Jaipur.jpg
Sara Ali Khan is in Jaipur.jpg
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan plays tabla, shares fresh pics from her Jaipur visit

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan is in Jaipur. While she hasn't mentioned the reason behind her visit, it appears that she is in the pink city for a wedding. Sara and Manish Malhotra shared many pictures from the venue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor has shared many pictures to wish sister Rhea Kapoor on her birthday.
Sonam Kapoor has shared many pictures to wish sister Rhea Kapoor on her birthday.
bollywood

Sonam shares unseen wedding reception picture to wish Rhea on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:52 AM IST
  • Sonam Kapoor has shared several throwback pictures with sister Rhea Kapoor while wishing her on her birthday on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liger stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles.
Liger stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles.
bollywood

Ananya Panday steps out for dinner with her Liger team mates, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:29 AM IST
  • Ananya Panday on Thursday shared a picture with her team mates from Liger as they all went for dinner together. See her picture here. Liger stars Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan has shared about two coincidences on his blog.
Amitabh Bachchan has shared about two coincidences on his blog.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan points out at quirky coincidence about India vs England Test

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has hinted on his blog that he may need to go a another eye surgery, like the one he underwent earlier this week. He also shared a trivia on the ongoing cricket test match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are siblings and he often features in her posts.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are siblings and he often features in her posts.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim on his birthday: 'I love my little brother'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:29 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. See his specially designed football-shaped cake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut on sets of Tejas.(Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut on sets of Tejas.(Instagram)
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shares 'army training' video from Tejas sets. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has posted a video from the sets of Tejas in which she can be seen training on a net. She plays an Indian Air Force pilot in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brad Pitt had wished Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for their wedding.
Brad Pitt had wished Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for their wedding.
bollywood

Brad Pitt once congratulated Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on their wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:06 AM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. At the time, Brad Pitt wished the couple 'all the luck' on their marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut claims a smear campaign is being run against her and she knows the mastermind behind it.
Kangana Ranaut claims a smear campaign is being run against her and she knows the mastermind behind it.
bollywood

Kangana describes man she feels is running smear campaign against her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and dropped a vague description of a man who she believes is running a social media smear campaign against her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their first joint production venture.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their first joint production venture.
bollywood

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce first production Girls Will Be Girls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their first joint production - Girls Will Be Girls. The film will be directed by debutante filmmaker Shuchi Talati.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous role in Saina.
Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous role in Saina.
bollywood

Saina director Amol Gupte defends ‘high concept poster’ against criticism

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Amol Gupte defended the poster of Saina, which was criticised over what appeared to be a factual inaccuracy. The film is based on the life of badminton champion Saina Nehwal and stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker slammed a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being featured on the cover of a magazine.
Swara Bhasker slammed a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being featured on the cover of a magazine.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker hits back at man for 'Nallasopara' remark about her magazine cover

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:36 PM IST
  • Swara Bhasker lashed out at a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being on the cover of Vogue magazine. She called him a "pretentious half-wit pretending to be ‘elite’".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi director on Janhvi Kapoor's 'palat' scene: 'Our chudail is filmy'

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Roohi director Hardik Mehta said that he subverted the twisted neck trope of horror films and gave it a DDLJ twist. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yami Gautam with Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala.
Yami Gautam with Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala.
bollywood

Yami Gautam exclaims 'Oh God' at UP woman divorcing her bald husband

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Yami Gautam has reacted to the news reports of a woman from Uttar Pradesh, who has filed for divorce from her bald husband. This was also the story of a character she played in Bala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant
Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant
bollywood

Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Actor Aparshakti Khurana hopes that OTT platforms won’ ‘fade out’, as an audience adds we don’t want ‘too much of it’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rohan Shrestha.
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rohan Shrestha.
bollywood

Rohan’s father approves of Shraddha: 'If they decide to marry each other...'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Rohan Shrestha's father, Rakesh Shrestha, said that he would be very happy if his son and Shraddha Kapoor decide to get married.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakesh Roshan receives the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Rakesh Roshan receives the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
bollywood

Rakesh Roshan and wife Pinkie receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, share pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • Rakesh Roshan took to social media and revealed he received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shot. He also pointed out the uniqueness of the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP