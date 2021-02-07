Shanaya Kapoor reveals what goes on behind the scenes of her dance videos, watch funny bloopers
Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, gave fans a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes of her dance videos. Her new Instagram post was a montage of hilarious bloopers from their making.
“Dance bloopers with my favs!! @sanjanamuthreja @yasshkadamm @charvi.b (thanks for all the patience),” she wrote in her caption. Bloopers included her forgetting the steps, bursting into laughter and losing balance.
On Friday, Shanaya shared a video in which she was seen belly dancing with her teacher, Sanjana Muthreja, to the song Playdate. In her caption, she revealed that she ‘stole’ her best friend Suhana Khan’s skirt. She wrote, “tried something different with @sanjanamuthreja (ps: thanks for letting me steal ur skirt @suhanakhan2)."
Shanaya made her Instagram account public only last month. Her posts include glamorous photoshoots, candid moments with her best friends and glimpses of family time.
Last year, Shanaya was seen in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, with her mother Maheep. The first episode followed her to Paris, where she made her debut at le Bal des Débutantes, the most glamorous debutante ball in the world.
Shanaya wants to follow in her father Sanjay’s footsteps and enter Bollywood. She began her journey in films as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor, in the titular role.
Earlier, Sanjay told Mumbai Mirror why Shanaya did not go for any formal training as an actor. “Shanaya told me that going there (film school) would be a waste of three years and reasoned that most attend classes for three days and party for the rest of the week,” he said, adding that hands-on experience as an assistant director would teach her to ‘value’ everyone, from the spot boys to the producer.
