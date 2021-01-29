Shanaya Kapoor goes public on Instagram, see her glamorous photos with BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday
Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, has made her Instagram account public. The news was shared by her mother, Maheep Kapoor, who shared a stunning photo of her with the caption, “@shanayakapoor02 #PublicOnInstagram.”
The pictures on Shanaya’s Instagram account range from glamorous photoshoots to candid moments with her best friends to glimpses from family time. Her feed features other star kids such as Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.
Here is a look at some of the pictures:
Shanaya wants to follow in Sanjay’s footsteps and enter Bollywood. She began her journey in films as an assistant director on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.
After the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sanjay shared a picture of Shanaya and director Sharan Sharma from the set, and another of her pointing at her name in the credits. “I am so glad that Shanaya started her journey in this beautiful world of movies as an assistant director with you @sharansharma , You are an Extremely talented director and A super human being too , loved #gunjansaxena , looking forward to your next ! #gunjansaxena streaming now on #netflix,” he wrote.
Also read | Maheep Kapoor says Bollywood wives being 'shadow of their husbands’ is a misconception: ‘They are strong women'
Recently, Shanaya also made an appearance on the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which featured Maheep alongside Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. The first episode gave a glimpse of her debut at le Bal des Débutantes, the most glamorous debutante ball in the world.
In an earlier interview with PTI, Sanjay said that Shanaya has begun preparing for her debut, and knows that she has to work hard to make a name for herself despite coming from a well-connected film family. “She is learning the ropes. She is taking her acting, dance and diction classes. In our family, she has watched me, her uncle and cousins closely. She knows hard work matters. You can be anybody's daughter or niece but it is going to be your dedication that will take you ahead,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tribhanga actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi: Want to concentrate on lead parts in Hindi films now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan got 'N heart V' hennaed on his hand, reveals mehendi artist
- Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's mehendi artist, Veena Nagda, has described the designs they commissioned for their wedding.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya goes public on Instagram, see glam photos with BFFs Suhana and Ananya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandan Roy Sanyal: I hope to make my first feature film this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana to play Indira Gandhi, shares throwback pic from old shoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I love you Salman Khan': Fans decode viral post, now they can't unsee it
- Fans trying to decode a viral Taylor Swift post found a Salman Khan connection to it, and now they can't unsee it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says Nick told her she may become 'first Jonas to win an Oscar'
- Priyanka Chopra has said that in India, she played a wide variety of characters, and that she refuses to be stereotyped in Hollywood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shruti Haasan forgets her tickets, boyfriend Santanu Hazarika comes to rescue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did Janhvi, Kartik unfollow each other on Instagram, and followed back again?
- Fans of actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were left confused on Friday, after it was reported that the rumoured couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Later, it was reported that they'd followed each other back again.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arvind Joshi, face of Gujarati theatre, dies at 84
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma shares throwback pic from childhood, Mika Singh has this to say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aryan Khan, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty spotted playing cricket, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Priyanka's zipper broke before Cannes appearance, step inside Juhi's home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan's latest picture gets love from Shanaya Kapoor, see her response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says fans' love for Barfi makes her happiest: 'I didn't win any awards'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox