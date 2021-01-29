IND USA
Suhana Khan with her friends - Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda.
bollywood

Suhana Khan's latest picture gets love from Shanaya Kapoor, see her response

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor had an exchange of notes on Instagram after Shah Rukh Khan's daughter shared a new photo. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:42 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared a picture with her childhood friends including actor Ananya Pandey, Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Reacting to them, Shanaya dropped a comment, to which Suhana replied and it clearly shows how they form a 'mutual admiration club'.

Check out Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoors interaction.
Check out Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoors interaction.


Sharing one of pictures, Suhana wrote: "Just me being the main character." In it, Suhana is in focus, while the three girls' images are slightly hazy. Needless to say, all the girls look beautiful. Reacting to it, Shanaya wrote: "Uhhhhhhhh can I have that bod plssss." Suhana responded to it, saying: "@shanayakapoor02 shush look at yoursss".


On Thursday, pictures of three girls - Ananya, Shanaya and Navya - landed on the internet as they enjoyed a night out. Later, Ananya and Navya shared then-and-now pictures, which showed that Suhana was also with them.

Sharing them, Ananya wrote: "Nothing really changes (except I don’t bite Suhana’s head anymore...ok maybe I do sometimes." Sharing the same set of pictures, Navya wrote: "How it started vs How it’s going‼️"

Also read: Kapil Sharma confirms wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting second baby; that's why Kapil Sharma Show is going off air

Suhana, who is studying filmmaking in New York, is quite a hit on Instagram. Ananya, who made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, has already worked in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli and had been shooting for Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Shanaya, meanwhile, has chosen to be behind the camera and was assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's film, Gunjan Saxena. Navya, on the other hand, has studied digital technology and is the co-founder of a health organiszation called Aara. Navya was in news recently when she made her Instagram account public.

