Maheep Kapoor was a part of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Maheep Kapoor says Bollywood wives being 'shadow of their husbands’ is a misconception: ‘They are strong women'

Maheep Kapoor said that contrary to popular perception, Bollywood wives are strong women with their own identities, and not merely shadows of their famous husbands.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:51 PM IST

Maheep Kapoor, the wife of Sanjay Kapoor, said that she does not understand the notion that Bollywood wives are the ‘shadow of their husbands’. She said that women married to stars, be it Gauri Khan or Twinkle Khanna, are strong women with their own achievements.

Last year, Maheep appeared in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, along with Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. The series gave an insight into their glamorous lives.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Maheep said, “This misconception about Bollywood wives being the shadow of their husbands... I find it still surprising that we have to prove a point to people. I just feel that when I am around these women who are married to actors, whether it is Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna or Mira Kapoor... They are strong women, they have identities of their own. They are mothers and working women.”

Maheep cited the example of Krishna Raj Kapoor, calling her a ‘legend’, and said that star wives ‘brought something to the table’ even in earlier generations. “I just find this whole thing about Bollywood wives being looked down upon... I don't get that,” she added.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra says fans' love for Barfi makes her the happiest: 'I didn't win any awards or appreciation'

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was an instant success and became the top trending show on Netflix India within hours of its release. The show featured a number of celebrity cameos, including Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and others.

Earlier, Gauri hinted that Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives might be up for a sequel. She shared the poster of the show on Instagram and wrote, “Hey girls ... I’m gate crashing season 2.” She and Shah Rukh made a special appearance in the finale episode.

