Priyanka Chopra says fans' love for Barfi makes her the happiest: 'I didn't win any awards or appreciation'
Priyanka Chopra emerged to be the queen of talk show Hot Ones as she successfully tasted the spiciest sauces of the world in front of camera. Not only did she survive the game, but she also gave honest answers the various questions asked by host Sean Evans while trying to douse the fire in her mouth.
On being asked to recommend Indian dishes which anyone can find at an Indian restaurant abroad, she recommended biryani for the way it works both for vegetarians and non-vegetarians and can be eaten with veggies, chicken and meat dish. She also recommended dosa from South India and kababs and chat from North India.
The actor, who is known for her love for pickles, also revealed that her favourite pickles are garlic, chilli, mango and lime.
On being asked to talk about the most ridiculous purchase she made for her 'Instagram famous' dog Diana, the actor revealed the Moncler jacket she bought for her was "definitely an obnoxious purchase". Such jackets can range from ₹27000-47000.
She was also asked about the jetlag hack she practices which helped her deal with the fortnightly Los Angeles-India round trips she made two years ago, before she settled down in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas. "The jetlag hack that actually works is -- sleep according to the time of the country that you are going to land in," she said.
Priyanka continued to answer to Evans despite tears in her eyes from the hot sauces. "I am an Indian, I am built for this," she said as she asked someone to turn on the air-conditioning or open a window, and kept on saying, "dying, dying".
At the end, the former Miss World was asked to name the project that makes her the happiest on being mentioned by her fans. She replied, "This movie called Barfi I did, makes me really happy, my fans really liked it because I didn't expect. I also didn't win any of the awards that year, I also didn't get a lot of appreciation, but I got a lot from the fans."
