Kanika Kapoor on singing Baby Doll while dealing with personal trauma: 'I sang it with a vengeance'

Singer Kanika Kapoor has several superhit Punjabi danc numbers to her credit but she had a rather tough journey before she made it big in the world of music. The singer has now revealed that her hit dance number Baby Doll actually brought out the feeling of vengeance in her.

The 42-year-year old is a single mother to three kids: a son and two daughters, and made her way to the top after her early divorce.

Calling Baby Doll her second most favourite song after Jugni Ji, she told Times of India in an interview, "I was dealing with a lot of trauma and going through several ups and downs in my personal life when I was offered the song. When I understood the meaning of ‘Yeh duniya pittal di, Baby doll main sone di’, I sang it with a vengeance, which is quite sad. But I sang it with all my heart and people connected with it."

Kanika is now among the leading names in the world of Punjabi music and just came out with Jugni 2.0. However, she doesn't support the remix trend in Bollywood and finds some of them almost "pathetic". "Some are insane, some are pathetic. I am also doing them and I hope that the ones I do, I don't kill them because it's just ridiculous. They're picking up a beautiful Hemant Kumar song and killing it; it's not the best idea."

Earlier last year, Kanika had found herself at the centre of a major controversy when she tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a party with several big names in attendance. She invited a lot of hate for allegedly putting several lives at risk.

"During this phase, I was very sad and disturbed because I was getting death threats, my kids were getting threats like you should kill yourself. Lot of nasty messages were sent to us which was not nice. A lot of people also said that her career is finished. But nobody realised that she is a single mother and after doing so much of hard work and staying away from her kids she has made this career,” she had told Spotboye in an interview.

