Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's mother responds to his claims that she wants his property
In happier times, Vikas and his mother Sharda Gupta.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's mother responds to his claims that she wants his property

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's mother has said she wants to meet her son, adding that she would like him 'to forget everything and move on happily in life'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:24 AM IST

Just days after Vikas Gupta claimed on a Bigg Boss 14 episode that his parents want his property , his mother Sharda Gupta has said she just wants him to "forget everything and move on happily in life".

Earlier this week, Vikas claimed on an episode that his parents do not publicly go against him as they want his property.

Speaking to Times of India, his mother had been quoted as saying: "Fights take place in every family and it is totally okay. Nevertheless, I want to meet my son and surprise him. It’s just that I want him to forget everything and move on happily in life and not come under anybody’s influence."

Earlier, she also told SpotboyE, “I have no clue what Arshi Khan is talking about. Yes, I did speak to her two-and-a-half years back but there was nothing personal that I shared with her that she is using it against Vikas. Don’t know it might be her game plan but I never spoke anything with Arshi Khan whatsoever that she is accusing Vikas and there is such a big issue made out of it."

Vikas, however, had said, “I asked them to sell our house in Dehradun, and instead of giving me my share, just use it for her treatment. I had no other option, I had loans amounting to 1.8 crore!” He also claimed that his parents are not going against him in public as they are eyeing his 'property'.

Also read: Nikki Tamboli's mother defends her for bringing up Devoleena's MeToo comments

Talking to Aly Goni on the show, Vikas had said, “Imagine the things I have gone through. My parents had clearly said ‘agar hum khule media k samne agar Arshi ka saath dete hain to Vikas ke property me hissa nahi le paenge’ (We will lose claim on Vikas’ property if we go against him in the media). I am sorry to be saying this, and God forbid, but normally kids do not go before parents!”

Meanwhile, Sharda has been seeking votes for her son on social media.


