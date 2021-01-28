Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli's mother defends her for bringing up Devoleena Bhattacharjee's MeToo comments on show
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli's mother, Pramila, has spoken about a recent fight that Nikki had on the show, with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Devoleena has entered Bigg Boss 14 as proxy for Eijaz Khan, who had to leave abruptly due to a prior professional commitment.
In an interview, Nikki's mother said that Nikki mentioned Devoleena's MeToo comment against last season's winner Sidharth Shukla because she is a big fan of his. Devoleena, in Bigg Boss 13, had threatened to accuse Sidharth of inappropriate behaviour if he touched her.
Nikki's mother told SpotboyE, "A lot of people are slamming my daughter that why did she drag that MeToo comment in her fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. So, what must have happened really is just before entering this season she had seen the entire Bigg Boss 13. She became a fan of Sidharth Shukla. And the moment she entered the house, surprisingly she got the opportunity to stay with him for almost two weeks."
She added, "Then Sidharth Shukla also praised her for her game and they had a good time together. After which she even started respecting him more. I myself am a fan of him and I really enjoyed watching him in the show in the first 15 days. And then Devoleena also came on the show and they had a fight. She would have remembered what she did with Sidharth was wrong. So, out of that love and respect for him she must have passed that comment."
Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli brings up Devoleena Bhattacharjee's MeToo comments during massive fight
Before entering the show, Devoleena had told The Times of India, “He (Eijaz) had established himself well and understood the game well. I will take his game and his interpersonal equations with other contestants forward. I will not spoil the dynamics that he has already established on the show nor will I will not ruin any relationships and commitments with his friends."
