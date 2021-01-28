IND USA
Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are back together again.
Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are back together again.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 114: Rahul Vaidya fights with Nikki Tamboli and reconciles, locks horns with Arshi Khan

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 114: Rahul Vaidya fought with Nikki Tamboli and soon reconciled with her. On the other hand, Arshi Khan locked horns with Rahul and Aly Goni.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:57 PM IST

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was meant to be fun, because of the quirky task that Bigg Boss had assigned to them. However, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan turned emotional as they kept discussing their friendship with each other on the show. Arshi also had a showdown with Aly Goni.

The episode began with Nikki telling Rahul that she may be the one to voted out this week, adding, “My only regret would be that I lost a friend,” suggesting that Rahul would no longer trust her. Bigg Boss soon announced the time loop task for luxury food items.

As per the task, the contestants needed to repeat the activities assigned by Bigg Boss until asked to stop. Participants who fail to perform the activity won’t be able to proceed to the next round of the task. For the loop, lights would go off and housemates, except for Arshi, Nikki, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul, Rubina Dilaik, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee woke up and danced till Bigg Boss played songs on loop. Rakhi was then supposed to give an oil massage to Abhinav who would be sunbathing in the garden area and Arshi would comment on Rakhi. Watching her husband, Rubina would fall in the pool and Aly jumped to save her each time. Meanwhile, Rahul would prepare tea for all but Nikki would ask for cold coffee, and he would steal the coffee powder to ensure she gets some. Arshi was also supposed to clean the luggage area.

Nikki cried and Rahul calmed her down.
Nikki cried and Rahul calmed her down.(Colors)


Rahul and Nikki first got into a fight when he told her about someone stealing her stuff, but refused to name the person who did it. Soon, Nikki started crying and asked Rahul to name the person, “even if it is Rubina.” She also cried and told the singer, “Tere se baat nahi hoti to mere saath ye hota hai (This is what happens when I do not talk to you), I am sorry.” Rahul then got angry and told her, “Tu overreact kar rahi hai, mai tujhe na hi batata to kya hi kar leti? I do not believe you are sorry, karo to takleef na karo to takleef (You are overreacting, what could you have done had I not told you anything at all? There is a problem if I do something for you. You also have problem when I do not).”

Rahul also argued with Arshi and told her that she must not seek validation of their friendship everyday. Aly also got into an argument with her. “Do not show me such attitude, I have been giving all the love to her and this is how she behaves. All of it now comes to an end,” he said.

