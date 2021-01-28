Bigg Boss 14 written update day 114: Rahul Vaidya fights with Nikki Tamboli and reconciles, locks horns with Arshi Khan
Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was meant to be fun, because of the quirky task that Bigg Boss had assigned to them. However, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan turned emotional as they kept discussing their friendship with each other on the show. Arshi also had a showdown with Aly Goni.
The episode began with Nikki telling Rahul that she may be the one to voted out this week, adding, “My only regret would be that I lost a friend,” suggesting that Rahul would no longer trust her. Bigg Boss soon announced the time loop task for luxury food items.
As per the task, the contestants needed to repeat the activities assigned by Bigg Boss until asked to stop. Participants who fail to perform the activity won’t be able to proceed to the next round of the task. For the loop, lights would go off and housemates, except for Arshi, Nikki, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul, Rubina Dilaik, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee woke up and danced till Bigg Boss played songs on loop. Rakhi was then supposed to give an oil massage to Abhinav who would be sunbathing in the garden area and Arshi would comment on Rakhi. Watching her husband, Rubina would fall in the pool and Aly jumped to save her each time. Meanwhile, Rahul would prepare tea for all but Nikki would ask for cold coffee, and he would steal the coffee powder to ensure she gets some. Arshi was also supposed to clean the luggage area.
Rahul and Nikki first got into a fight when he told her about someone stealing her stuff, but refused to name the person who did it. Soon, Nikki started crying and asked Rahul to name the person, “even if it is Rubina.” She also cried and told the singer, “Tere se baat nahi hoti to mere saath ye hota hai (This is what happens when I do not talk to you), I am sorry.” Rahul then got angry and told her, “Tu overreact kar rahi hai, mai tujhe na hi batata to kya hi kar leti? I do not believe you are sorry, karo to takleef na karo to takleef (You are overreacting, what could you have done had I not told you anything at all? There is a problem if I do something for you. You also have problem when I do not).”
Rahul also argued with Arshi and told her that she must not seek validation of their friendship everyday. Aly also got into an argument with her. “Do not show me such attitude, I have been giving all the love to her and this is how she behaves. All of it now comes to an end,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 114: Arshi fights with Nikki, Rahul, Aly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki Tamboli's mother defends her for bringing up Devoleena's MeToo comments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas Gupta's mother denies having personal conversation with Arshi Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma confirms wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting second baby
- Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, are expecting their second child, he confirmed in a tweet on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pavita Punia promises she and Eijaz Khan will give some 'good news' soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pamela Anderson gets married for sixth time, ties knot with her bodyguard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi wants to play Cupid, Devoleena reveals she has a boyfriend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan on Paras Chhabra’s comments on Pavitra Punia: ‘All of us have a past'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina, Abhinav plan on ruining Rakhi's game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik keeps falling into swimming pool, here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 113: Vikas fights with Arshi, Rubina and Nikki
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hiten Tejwani on TV show ending abruptly: My reputation won’t be harmed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ekta Kapoor wishes son Ravie a happy birthday with sweet Instagram post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta’s mother makes vote appeal despite strained relations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth, he throws her in pool
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox