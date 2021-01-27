IND USA
Vikas Gupta has been aggressive on Bigg Boss 14 for past few days.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Vikas Gupta fights with Nikki Tamboli, she says he has been 'kissing' people

Bigg Boss 14: When Nikki Tamboli told Vikas Gupta that he kissing people, he asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee to give him a peck on the cheek.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:23 AM IST

Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 is likely to be full of drama and fights. While Vikas Gupta and Nikki Tamboli will be seen getting into an ugly fight, Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla will also lock horns during the ongoing task.

As per a promo video, the fight between Vikas and Nikki begins with Rubina Dilaik asks about a plate kept on the kitchen slab. When Nikki admitted it was hers, Vikas asked her to wash it and keep it in its place. "Mai tumhari gharwali ya dost nahi jo tum mujhe aise bologe, 'A dho k rakh' Isko usko chumma chati karte ho (I am not your wife or friend that you may talk to me in such a manner 'Hey, go wash and keep it'! You have been kissing people)." Vikas sternly asked her to keep her mouth in control.

Vikas got angry at the comment about kissing and charged towards Nikki asking whom did he kiss. The voice over then says, "Nikki is crossing new limits of rudeness with each day."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is also seen getting involved in the fight. "Yaha pe inko woman card khelne ka adat ho gayi hai. Tere jaise log ko dekh ke samajh me aata hai ki contestant kitne low tak chale gaye hain (She is habitual of playing the woman card on this show. Watching you makes me realise how low the contestants have stooped)," she tells Nikki.

Later in the garden area, Vikas, Rakhi Sawant and Rubina are seen. When Nikki and Devoleena walk by, Vikas calls Devoleena saying, "Aa kissi de, kissi de (Come, kiss me)." Devoleena happily runs to give him a peck on the cheek and both Vikas and Nikki start fighting yet again.

In a fun sequence, Rahul Vaidya is seen helping Rakhi take a bath in the garden area, near the swimming pool.

Aly and Abhinav are also seen getting into a fight during the task and using abusive language for each other.

