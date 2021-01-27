IND USA
Vikas Gupta took names as he complained about being tortured by his own family and loved ones.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi slams Vikas Gupta for taking names after he talks about his boyfriend

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi criticises Vikas Gupta for naming people who are not on the show. Rashami Desai, on the other hand, cheered him on.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:38 AM IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi is upset with Vikas Gupta for taking names of people who are not on the current season of the show, hosted by Salman Khan. On Tuesday's episode, Vikas vented his frustration and anger as he claimed he has been tortured by his own family.

Kamya tweeted, "Why are u taking names of people like this? #Vikas They are not a part of this show.. why bring in personal matters on this platform???? So not cool n not required at all... #BB14 @ColorsTV."

However, Vikas' friend and former contestant of Bigg Boss 13 Rashami Desai supported him and tweeted, "@lostboy54 #mastermind playing good and gracefully."


Arshi Khan told Abhinav Shukla that she felt bad when Vikas called her ‘wannabe Rakhi Sawant’, adding that it was only in retaliation that she called him a wannabe. A name was bleeped out in the context, whenever Arshi or Vikas said it. Vikas also took the name while talking to Abhinav, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli. "Of course I will mention that he was my boyfriend when you compare me with someone," he said, naming the person.

Vikas had also said, “Imagine the things I have gone through. My parents had clearly said ‘agar hum khule media k samne agar Arshi ka saath dete hain to Vikas ke property me hissa nahi le paenge’ (We will lose claim on Vikas’ property if we go against him in the media). I am sorry to be saying this, and God forbid, but normally kids do not go before parents,” Vikas said.

Explaining why he asked his mom to leave his house, and how he did ‘pay’ for her treatment, Vikas added, “There was this point when I had to sell my house and when I called my mother to talk about it, she just said ‘I am busy, on a trip, I will talk to you 10 days later’. It was then that I told them, ‘I am broke’ and I cannot bear the cost of their treatment. I asked them to sell our house in Dehradun, and instead of giving me my share, just use it for her treatment. I had no other option, I had loans amounting to 1.8 crore!”

