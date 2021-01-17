Kamya Panjabi shares pic with husband Shalabh Dang: 'Two years of knowing this man, a lifetime of togetherness'
Actor Kamya Panjabi has posted a beautiful picture of herself with husband Shalabh Dang and remembered the first time they spoke to each other. Sunday marks two years of the couple knowing each other. They got married last year.
She shared a loved up picture with her husband on Twitter and wrote, "2 years of knowing this man n a lifetime of togetherness P.S This day that year (2019) we spoke for the first time. @iamshalabhdang."
Kamya and Shalabh got married in February last year. Kamya, who was earlier married to Bunty Negi, has a 10-year-old daughter Aara with him. Shalabh also has a son named Ishan from his previous marriage.
Talking to Hindustan Times about being with Shalabh, Kamya had said, “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means, adding that it was for the first time in 40 years that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him”.
Kamya had shared earlier with Hindustan Times, how people told her that she should be grateful that her husband-to-be was ready to “accept” her and her daughter. “When people tell me ‘oh, he (Shalabh) is ready to accept you, that’s so nice’, I feel like ‘excuse me, what do you mean by ready to accept?’ Just because I’m divorced and a single parent, does that mean I lack something or I’m not good enough?” she asked.
Kamya recently made a guest appearance on the ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohit Malik: The vaccine is here and cases are low but Covid is still here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan condoles Pista Dhakad's death, Shehnaaz calls her a 'happy soul'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donal Bisht trolled for bikini pics: My choice of clothes is no one’s business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravi Dubey on his chiseled body: In the best shape that I haven’t been in years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant show their dance moves. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya Panjabi celebrates two years of knowing her husband Shalabh Dang
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena objects to Salman Khan scolding Abhinav Shukla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar day 102: Salman scolds Rakhi, Nikki, Abhinav, Sonali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad dies, Asim and Himanshi mourn her death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Radhika Apte, Freida Pinto to play spy Noor Inayat Khan in new series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam misses Dayaben: 'We are all waiting for years now'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas says Devoleena won't be his proxy, hints she may enter soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shubrajyoti Barat: After Mirzapur, people came to know I exist!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohit Malik tests Covid-19 positive: 'Addite is fortunately safe'
- Lockdown Ki Love Story's Mohit Malik has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta: It is tough to know what kind of parents we would be
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox