Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says she never abuses, Kamya and Devoleena love her antics

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 07:21 IST

Even as Rakhi Sawant cried and told host Salman Khan that she never uses abusive words, former contestants of Bigg Boss, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Shalabh Dang, tweeted in support of her. Rakhi entered Bigg Boss 14 a few days ago as a challenger.

On Saturday’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Salman questioned Rakhi’s use of abusive words for Nikki Tamboli. He said she is entertaining inside the house, but the use of abusive words cuts short her footage that can be aired on TV. “You are getting carried away. You abuse, the boys laugh and you believe it is fun and continue abusing,” he added.

Rakhi started crying as she said, “I never abuse! I have no clue what happened. I felt like someone broke my head. I just stared at the sky and somehow, used abusive words. I swear to God I never use abusive words.” Salman then asked her to have control over her language and be entertaining on the show.

Supporting Rakhi for her antics, Kamya tweeted Saturday night, “Mundi todh di @IAMREALRAKHI tu jeet gayi meri jaan #BB14 @ColorsTV #RakhiSawant.” Devoleena also replied to the post and wrote, “i swear.....”

Shefali Bagga also tweeted, “Hahahhahhaha too good #RakhiSawant. Drama queen #RakhiSawant.”

Rakhi is often seen using abusive language in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Her statements are beeped out because of her language and the incident with Nikki was not a one-off thing.

Aly Goni once said on the show that he understands that the abuses are wrong, however, he promptly laughs because he has never heard such abuses from a woman. Most of the men in the house laugh at Rakhi’s use of abusive language.

