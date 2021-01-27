Bigg Boss 14 written update day 112: Vikas Gupta reveals he had debts of 1.8 crore

Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was an emotional one with Vikas Gupta crying and talking about all his personal issues – right from the person he was in relationship with, to the issues with his own family, brother and mother. He also revealed that he was under debts amounting to ₹1.8 crore.

The episode began Bigg Boss asking housemates to secure items from the bedroom area as it would soon be sealed for a task. They had just five minutes to get it all and they managed to take bedding, pillows, bed-sheets and more.

Next, Vikas and Arshi Khan started fighting and he claimed to have kept all “recordings” that she had sent. They named Shilpa, hinting at Shilpa Shinde (winner of Bigg Boss 11 when both Arshi and Vikas were also participants on Bigg Boss).

Arshi Khan on Bigg Boss 14.





Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen talking to Rahul Vaidya and saying, “Ek hota hai woman card, ek hota hai man card. Ye admi (Vikas) man card khelne aya hai (One is a woman card, the other one is a man card and this man is here to play the man card).” Vikas also claimed that he won’t play the reality show for wining the trophy anymore. “Now I will play to ensure my image is clean and good,” he declared.

Vikas cried as he shares about his own issues.





Later, Arshi told Aabhinav Shukla that she felt bad when Vikas called her ‘wannabe Rakhi Sawant’, adding that it was only in retaliation that she called him a wannabe. A name was beeped out in the context, whenever Arshi or Vikas said it. Late at night, Vikas was sitting in the garden area and talking to Abhinav, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni. When Aly advised him that he should not go against his own mom, Vikas said, “Imagine the things I have gone through. My parents had clearly said ‘agar hum khule media k samne agar Arshi ka saath dete hain to Vikas ke property me hissa nahi le paenge’ (We will lose claim on Vikas’ property if we go against him in the media). I am sorry to be saying this, and God forbid, but normally kids do not go before parents!”

He also explained why he did not ‘pay’ for his mother’s treatment and why he asked her to leave his house. “There was this point when I had to sell my house and when I called my mother to talk about it, she just said ‘I am busy, on a trip, I will talk to you 10 days later’. It was then that I told them, ‘I am broke’ and I cannot bear the cost of their treatment. I asked them to sell our house in Dehradun, and instead of giving me my share, just use it for her treatment. I had no other option, I had loans amounting to ₹1.8 crore!”

Arshi cries while talking to Devoleena.





Arshi and Devoleena again discussed how Vikas was not being intelligent as he talked about his personal issues. Devoleena claimed Vikas had lost it ever since the media interaction happened inside the Bigg Boss house. Arshi even cried as she said she felt bad that Rahul and Aly listened to all that Vikas had to say.

