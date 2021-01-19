IND USA
Vikas Gupta is back on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta is back on the show, tells Devoleena Bhattacharjee that Eijaz Khan is an honest man

Vikas Gupta re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house on Monday's episode, after spending some time outside due to health issues.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:48 PM IST

Vikas Gupta, who had to step out of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14, returned on Monday's episode. He had to leave the show due to health reasons and had been under observation of doctors.

On Monday's episode, Vikas made his entry during a task and he was first asked to chose between Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya for the task, before meeting anyone in the house. The task was to chose the person responsible for maximum rule-breaks inside the house. Though everyone expected Vikas to chose Aly, as they have had ugly fights, he chose Rahul.

Vikas Gupta chose Rahul over Aly for having broken rules in the house.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta chose Rahul over Aly for having broken rules in the house.(Colors)


This is third time that Vikas made his entry on the show. After entering the show as a challenger on the mid-season finale last month, Vikas was kicked out of the show for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool after a fight with her. He later returned but had to step out last week due to medical problems.

In a video snippet that has surfaced online, Vikas and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are seen discussing Eijaz Khan. Devoleena also entered the show on Monday's episode, as a proxy for Eijaz who stepped out due to prior commitments.

Devoleena tries to say something, but Vikas stopping her, saying it may be taken in the wrong sense. We then hear Arshi Khan saying, "Devo! Tu to Eijaz hai na? Chali ja humare liye (Devo, you are Eijaz. Please go for our sake)." The video was shared by Eijaz's Twitter account.


"Bigg Boss kya duvidha karte hain, mere liye to duvidha create ho gaya. Ek taraf Eijaz aur ek taraf Rakhi Sawant (Bigg Boss creates dilemma, this is a dilemma for me. There's Eijaz on one side and Rakhi on the other)," Devoleena tells Vikas. He replies, "Eijaz bahut hi (Eijaz was very)," and they both say together, " Honest tha (He was honest)." Devoleena tells him, "Exactly!"

"Wo apne team ke liye khelenge, apne liye khelenge, Wo aisa nahi karenge ki naagin ki baaton mein aa jayein (He would play for his team and himself, he won't be swayed by the snake, hinting at Arshi)," Vikas tells Devoleena. Devoleena agrees and tells him, "This is what I have seen, he is very honest. He will only play for his team."

