Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan says being broke wasn't the only reason he did Bigg Boss; he also wanted to resurrect career

  • Eijaz Khan has said that going through financial difficulties wasn't the only reason that he did Bigg Boss 14; he also wanted to resurrect his career.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:37 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan has said that he had a terrible time during the lockdown, and that he participated in the reality show to use it as a launchpad for a career comeback.

In an interview, Eijaz spoke about facing financial difficulties, but said that this wasn't the only reason that he agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss. Eijaz abruptly left the show due to prior work commitments, but has hinted at a comeback.

He told SpotboyE, "I went through a very challenging career. Financially challenging also. And that we cannot count as there were more people who went under more challenging times... It was difficult. But my difficulty was not more than all those people who were walking on the roads with their children... People have seen worse times. Mujhe nahi bolna ki lockdown mein mere saath kya hua (I don't want to talk about what the lockdown was like for me). But yes, I was going through a financially challenged phase but that was not the only reason that I picked up Bigg Boss."

He continued, "Of course, I wanted to make a comeback. I wanted to make clear that perceptions about me was a false perception. And I saw this as a right platform. I decided to go and become the winner of this game and now with all the love and affection which I am getting by my fans, what can go wrong with me?"

On the show, Eijaz made headlines for his relationship with Pavitra Punia, whom he has since fallen in love with. “After I came out the first person I met was my brother and then I straight went to meet my father. I told him that I really love Pavitra and this is serious," he told SpotboyE in an earlier interview.

In November, he'd spoken about his financial difficulties in an episode, and said that he had 4,000 in his bank account and had to take a loan of 1.5 lakh from a friend to pay for an advance.


