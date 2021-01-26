Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals his favourite nickname given by Pavitra Punia

Actor Eijaz Khan, who took an exit from Bigg Boss 14 due to prior committments recently, has said that his journey inside the house has taught him a lot. He also opened up on co-contestant and close friend Pavitra Punia.

Eijaz and Pavitra inside Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)

Eijaz was responding to fans during an 'AskEijaz' session that he conducted on Twitter Monday night. He revealed that he loves the way Pavitra calls him 'Khan saab'. A fan asked, "Which is your favourite nickname that Pavi has given you?- khansaab - jille illahi - or the way she called you Eijaz Khan." Eijaz responded, "Khaansaab."





He also wrote, "PaviJaz is literally close to my heart and pavijazians even closer! When we were inside the house, we never thought people will love us together! #AskEijaz."

PaviJaz is literally close to my heart and pavijazians even closer! When we were inside the house, we never thought people will love us together! #AskEijaz https://t.co/VX4BYMQu5L — Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) January 25, 2021

While on the show, Pavitra often confessed her feelings for Eijaz, but he mostly avoided such conversations. However, later on, he started admitting his own feelings for her as well. Finally, when she visited Eijaz during the family week, Eijaz proposed to her and they both made it official as they declared their love for each other. Pavitra was also seen with Eijaz when he connected with the housemates through video call over the weekend.

Eijaz tweeted, "When I look back to all the days i lived inside the BB house, i feel very surreal. That house has taught me alot and i am sure when I'll go again I'll come back with lot more strength and confidence! #AskEijaz." He was responding to a fan's tweet which said, "You have been alone fighting for your own survival in that house. your dark secret has been mocked. You shoulder injury has been mocked. Your tears has been mocked. your aggression mocked. But Still you fight back like a Champ #AskEijaz."

When i look back to all the days i lived inside the BB house, i feel very surreal. That house has taught me alot and i am sure when I'll go again I'll come back with lot more strength and confidence!#AskEijaz https://t.co/QojqXoBaN2 — Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) January 25, 2021

Eijaz was also asked about Rahul Vaidya and his 'friendship' with the singer. "We have fought, we performed with each other, we laughed! #AskEijaz," Eijaz responded.

We have fought, we performed with each other, we laughed!#AskEijaz https://t.co/ZhELdwd3In — Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) January 25, 2021





Currently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a proxy for Eijaz on the show and he may return soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON