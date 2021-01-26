Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant takes up Rubina Dilaik's duties without her consent
The Bigg Boss 14 house continues to witness ugly fights and needless confrontations between the contestants, who have been finding it difficult to bear each other. The promo for Tuesday's episode shows two clashes: Rubina Dilaik vs Rakhi Sawant and Abhinav Shukla vs Aly Goni.
Rubina and husband Abhinav are already finding it tough to deal with Rakhi Sawant and her quirky antics. The promo showed Rubina entering the kitchen in a white top and denim skirt and getting surprised by seeing Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli making lunch in her absence.
Rubina told Rakhi, "I had told you I will be making the lunch," who replied, "But everyone was feeling hungry." Rubina retorted, "So you are trying to make an impression that I am not doing my work." But Rakhi refused to accept her claim and replied, "Don't look for ways to pick up a fight with me. We will do what we feel like, you can manage however you feel like."
Rubina asked Rakhi to not do her share of duties to portray a good image of herself. Rakhi said, in her defence, that it's Rubina who often claimed that she does not get a chance to speak but she (Rakhi) herself has come forward to do other people's duties. Rubina remained unfazed and asked her to not try to be good, but Rakhi responded, "Itni chhoti soch meri nahi hai (I don't think such things)."
In another part of the promo, Bigg Boss announced the opening of the bedroom area for five minutes. The contestants who had been stationed in the open area were seen rushing towards the bedroom to get their necessary stuff. They picked all they can from their personal belongings to mattresses as soon as they could. However, as Abhinav tried to place a bicycle near a wall in the garden area, Aly asked him not to and abused him. Abhinav pushes him in anger and the two got into an ugly fight.
