Priyanka Chopra is stationed in London.
Priyanka Chopra regrets endorsing fairness creams: 'Used to put talcum-powder cream on my face'

  • Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she regrets endorsing fairness creams in India, but as a child she believed that dark skin wasn't pretty and would put talcum powder on her face.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:02 PM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken about the hostility she experienced after endorsing skin-whitening creams in India. Priyanka stopped participating in such campaigns after moving to Hollywood.

In a new profile, Priyanka spoke about how normal it is for Indian actors to endorse fairness creams, a topic that she will explore in her upcoming memoir, Unfinished.


She said, “[Skin lightening] was so normalized in South Asia; it’s such a large industry that everyone was doing it. In fact, doing it is still a check [mark] when you are a female actor, but it’s awful. And it was awful for me, for a little girl who used to put talcum-powder cream on my face because I believed that dark skin was not pretty.”

Priyanka's past endorsements resurfaced in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement recently.

She had earlier spoken about deciding to back away from such products in a 2015 interview to journalist Barkha Dutt. “I felt really bad about it, that’s why I stopped doing it,” she said. “All my cousins are gora-chitta (fair) I was the one who turned out dusky because my dad is dusky. Just for fun, my Punjabi family would call me ‘kaali, kaali, kaali’. At 13, I wanted to put fairness creams and wanted my complexion changed,” she added.

Also read: When Priyanka Chopra explained why she stopped endorsing fairness products: 'I felt really bad about it'

Unfinished will be released on February 9. The book chronicles Priyanka’s childhood, facing racism during her teenage years in the US, winning Miss India and Miss World, and the challenges she faced while navigating a career in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Priyanka most recently appeared in The White Tiger, a Netflix film adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel. She has commenced filming Citadel, an Amazon Prime Video series, produced by the Russo brothers.


Priyanka Chopr's father-in-law and brother-in-law have written positive comments for her performance in The White Tiger.
Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her new film, The White Tiger for the last couple of days.
  Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she regrets endorsing fairness creams in India, but as a child she believed that dark skin wasn't pretty and would put talcum powder on her face.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at their sangeet function.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at their mehendi ceremony.
Actor Akshay Oberoi's plays a negative character in his latest Bollywood venture Madam Chief Minister.
The film Rang De Basanti completes 15 years of it' release on January 26. (Hindustan Times)
Actor John Abraham in a still from his film Satyameva Jayate 2
Natasha Dalal gets her makeup done ahead of her wedding with Varun Dhawan.
Kangana Ranaut riding a mechanical horse during Manikarnika, in real and on reel.(Instagram)
Remo D'Souza dances with his doctors.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dala tied the knot on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal pose for the paparazzi outside their wedding venue. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Babil in a picture with late father Irrfan Khan.
Varun Dhawan at his haldi ceremony.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's fitness mantra during pregnancy is 'a little bit of yoga, a little bit of calm'.
Deepika Padukone after delivering a speech on sets of Padmaavat.
