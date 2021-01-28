IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's mother denies having personal conversation with Arshi Khan, says she's playing a game
After being kicked out of Bigg Boss 14 for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, Vikas Gupta re-entered the show.
After being kicked out of Bigg Boss 14 for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, Vikas Gupta re-entered the show.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's mother denies having personal conversation with Arshi Khan, says she's playing a game

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta's mother has denied having any personal conversation with Arshi Khan, who had claimed on the show that the two had talked before she entered the house.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:21 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta's mother has denied having any personal conversations with Arshi Khan, who said on the show that she'd spoken with Vikas' mom about their strained relationship.

In an interview, Vikas' mother, Sharda, said that she had no such conversation with Arshi, and that this might be her gameplan.

She told SpotboyE, “I have no clue what Arshi Khan is talking about. Yes, I did speak to her two-and-a-half years back but there was nothing personal that I shared with her that she is using it against Vikas. Don’t know it might be her game plan but I never spoke anything with Arshi Khan whatsoever that she is accusing Vikas and there is such a big issue made out of it."

Previously, Arshi had said on the show that Vikas had abandoned his mother. She'd said, "She needed him but he did not help her. His mother called and told me that Vikas had asked her to not talk to me. She also told me that Vikas does not take care of her. She needs 50,000 for her medicines etc. Vikas did not take care of her, he even kicked her out of his house and sent her away to Dehradun."

Vikas, however, has said that his mother and brother have distanced themselves from him ever since he came out publicly as bisexual. “My brother Sid and my mother left my home some time ago, things had gone very bad after I disclosed my bisexuality to the world. My family finds it embarrassing to have me around them. They don’t want to be seen with me,” Vikas had told The Times of India last year.

Also read: Vikas Gupta’s mother dismisses claims she cut all ties with him due to his sexual orientation: ‘Complete hoax’

His mother had denied these allegations, and written in a social media post that they'd cut off ties with Vikas for different reasons and that she doesn't 'intend to carry on with this blame game'.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 bigg boss arshi khan vikas gupta mother vikas gupta brother vikas gupta

Related Stories

Vikas Gupta does not share a very good relationship with his mother.
Vikas Gupta does not share a very good relationship with his mother.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta’s mother makes vote appeal despite strained relations

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Despite having a strained relationship with Vikas Gupta, his mother Sharda put up an Instagram post urging fans to vote for him in Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Arshi Khan claimed she never exposed Vikas Gupta's personal matter on the show, but he did it himself.(Colors)
Arshi Khan claimed she never exposed Vikas Gupta's personal matter on the show, but he did it himself.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas alleges Arshi blackmailed him, this video backs his claims

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Even as Arshi Khan refuted Vikas Gupta's claims that she blackmails him, a video surfaced online showcasing Arshi threatening Vikas with the 'recordings' that she has.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
After being kicked out of Bigg Boss 14 for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, Vikas Gupta re-entered the show.
After being kicked out of Bigg Boss 14 for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, Vikas Gupta re-entered the show.
tv

Vikas Gupta's mother denies having personal conversation with Arshi Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta's mother has denied having any personal conversation with Arshi Khan, who had claimed on the show that the two had talked before she entered the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second baby.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second baby.
tv

Kapil Sharma confirms wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting second baby

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, are expecting their second child, he confirmed in a tweet on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pamela Anderson is best known for starring in television hit Baywatch.
Pamela Anderson is best known for starring in television hit Baywatch.
tv

Pamela Anderson gets married for sixth time, ties knot with her bodyguard

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Former actor Pamela Anderson has gotten married to her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. The two tied the knot on Christmas Eve last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee admits she has a boyfriend.(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee admits she has a boyfriend.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi wants to play Cupid, Devoleena reveals she has a boyfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: When Rakhi Sawant tried to play Cupid for Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya, the TV star revealed she has a boyfriend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan responded to the comments made by Paras Chhabra against Pavitra Punia.
Eijaz Khan responded to the comments made by Paras Chhabra against Pavitra Punia.
tv

Eijaz Khan on Paras Chhabra’s comments on Pavitra Punia: ‘All of us have a past'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Eijaz Khan opened up about the negative comments made about his ladylove Pavitra Punia by her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra. Paras had accused Pavitra of hiding her marriage from him when they were in a relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina, Abhinav plan on ruining Rakhi's game

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla try their best to ruin Rakhi Sawant's game while the latter threatens him that she will make his life miserable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik had to fall into the swimming pool a few times.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik had to fall into the swimming pool a few times.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik keeps falling into swimming pool, here's why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik felt clearly unwell after she had to fall into the swimming pool a few times, the latest promo showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas and Rubina during a fight.(Colors)
Vikas and Rubina during a fight.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 113: Vikas fights with Arshi, Rubina and Nikki

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 113: Vikas was seen locking horns with one and all. Meanwhile, Rubina claimed Devoleena did not appreciate Vikas kissing her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hiten Tejwani was refusing other projects, because shooting a daily meant no time to spare.
Hiten Tejwani was refusing other projects, because shooting a daily meant no time to spare.
tv

Hiten Tejwani on TV show ending abruptly: My reputation won’t be harmed

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Television is unpredictable and every actor who works on the medium knows that but this month, Hiten Tejwani had a bitter realisation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ekta Kapoor with her son Ravie.
Ekta Kapoor with her son Ravie.
tv

Ekta Kapoor wishes son Ravie a happy birthday with sweet Instagram post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Ekta Kapoor penned a sweet note for her son, Ravie, on his second birthday. She welcomed him via surrogacy in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta does not share a very good relationship with his mother.
Vikas Gupta does not share a very good relationship with his mother.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta’s mother makes vote appeal despite strained relations

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Despite having a strained relationship with Vikas Gupta, his mother Sharda put up an Instagram post urging fans to vote for him in Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shehnaaz Gill with Sidharth Shukla on her birthday.
Shehnaaz Gill with Sidharth Shukla on her birthday.
tv

Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth, he throws her in pool

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her 28th birthday at midnight with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and her family. Check out their videos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan claimed she never exposed Vikas Gupta's personal matter on the show, but he did it himself.(Colors)
Arshi Khan claimed she never exposed Vikas Gupta's personal matter on the show, but he did it himself.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas alleges Arshi blackmailed him, this video backs his claims

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Even as Arshi Khan refuted Vikas Gupta's claims that she blackmails him, a video surfaced online showcasing Arshi threatening Vikas with the 'recordings' that she has.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta has been aggressive on Bigg Boss 14 for past few days.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta has been aggressive on Bigg Boss 14 for past few days.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Vikas Gupta fights with Nikki Tamboli

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: When Nikki Tamboli told Vikas Gupta that he kissing people, he asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee to give him a peck on the cheek.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta took names as he complained about being tortured by his own family and loved ones.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta took names as he complained about being tortured by his own family and loved ones.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya slams Vikas Gupta for taking names

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:38 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi criticises Vikas Gupta for naming people who are not on the show. Rashami Desai, on the other hand, cheered him on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP