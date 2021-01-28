IND USA
Priyanka Chopra took the hot wings challenge on Hot Ones again.
bollywood

'Somebody get that damn phone': Priyanka Chopra can't keep cool after eating spicy wings on Hot Ones episode

Priyanka Chopra was the first guest on the season premiere of hit show, Hot Ones. Host Sean Evans shared a promo video on the show's Instagram page, showing just how she fared against the hot wings.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:06 PM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra's tryst with hot wings continues on the latest episode of hit show, Hot Ones. On Thursday, the show's official Instagram handle shared a promo from the upcoming season premiere, which will have Priyanka as the first guest.

In the promo, host Sean Evans is seen welcoming Priyanka on the show but she is still a little nervous about it. "So terrifying to be here again," she says in the video. She had previously taken up the challenge in 2019 on Jimmy Fallon's show.


On the show, guests are made to eat chicken wings splashed with sauces that get increasing hotter and spicier with every round. As the guest start breaking into sweat and tears, Sean asks them question about their life and careers.

Priyanka was asked about her 'expectations of America' before she arrived in the country and what she thinks about the OTT boom in the entertainment world. While Priyanka calmly answered the questions at first, things took a turn when the hot sauce kicked in. She started to sweat and breathe heavily, unable to control the fire that was raging in her mouth. At one point, a phone started ringing in her room and she screamed, "Somebody get that damn phone!"

Priyanka is currently in London where she has been shooting for her movies and also promoting them from her rented accommodation. She has been logging into interviews with Stephen Colbert and Ellen to promote her film, The White Tiger.

Also read: Tabu can't understand why female lust is seen as 'blasphemous' on screen

The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead with Priyanka and Rajkummar in supporting roles. The White Tiger is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel and has been critically acclaimed. It released on Netflix last week and is currently the most popular film on the streaming service worldwide.

Priyanka recently started work on her next project, Russo Brothers' Citadel. The film will star her with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

