Shanaya Kapoor, who recently made her Instagram account public, has shared a new picture, but she diverted attention from herself, and pointed it towards her mother, Maheep Kapoor.

In the picture, Shanaya posed in shorts, sneakers, and a sports bra, and wrote in her caption, "Spot @maheepkapoor always on the phone withhhhhhhhhhh................ @seemakhan76 😋 (I hear all the gup!)." Maheep and Seema both reacted with emojis in the comments section.





In the background, sitting in the living room that was made famous on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep could be seen sitting. Maheep, the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, was among the four 'star wives' to be featured on the show. Others included Seema, the wife of actor Sohail Khan; Neelam Kothari Soni, the wife of Samir Soni; and Bhavana Pandey, the wife of Chunky Panday.

Shanaya made several appearances on the show, and the first episode was centred around her performance at Le Bal, in Paris. Sanjay said in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that Shanaya intends on making her acting debut soon, and that they are currently weighing her options.

She was asked if she was nervous about appearing at Le Bal. She said in an interview to Vogue, “Not really, which is so weird. I think [my stint as] assistant director really made me so confident about who I am and what I want to do. If this was a year ago, I’d be shaking doing this interview, but I’ve become so much more sure with what I want to do with my acting, which made me the person I want to be.”

Shanaya entered the film industry as an assistant director on Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor, in the lead role.





