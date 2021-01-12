Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor sets the dance floor on fire in new video shared by mom Maheep. Watch video
- Maheep Kapoor has shared a video of her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, performing a choreographed dance routine to the song Sangria Wine. Watch it here.
Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya, set the dance floor on fire in a new video, posted online by her mother, Maheep. "She gets it from her mama," Maheep captioned the post, shared on Instagram on Tuesday.
The video featured Shanaya dancing to the song Sangria Wine, by Camilla Cabello and Pharrell Williams. It also featured choreographer Yassh, who was tagged in the post by Maheep.
Sunita Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Maanayata Dutt and others left heart emojis in the comments section. Even Sanjay dropped a couple of hearts.
Shanaya entered the film industry as an assistant director on Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor, in the lead role.
Sanjay said in the recent Netflix 'reality' series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, that Shanaya intends on making her acting debut soon, and that they are currently weighing her options. She featured prominently in the show's first episode, in which her appearance at a debutante ball was documented.
Shanaya was asked if she was nervous about appearing at Le Bal. She said in an interview to Vogue, “Not really, which is so weird. I think [my stint as] assistant director really made me so confident about who I am and what I want to do. If this was a year ago, I’d be shaking doing this interview, but I’ve become so much more sure with what I want to do with my acting, which made me the person I want to be.”
Also read: Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya poses for a sultry new photoshoot, see pics
Shanaya made several short appearances on the show, which followed Maheep, Bhavana, Seema and Neelam Kothari Soni, as they tried to balance their lives as socialites and mothers.
