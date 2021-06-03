Swara Bhasker is in splits as man sings songs from Juhi Chawla films at 5G hearing: ‘I love this country’

Swara Bhasker was left amused as the Delhi High Court’s online hearing of a plea filed by Juhi Chawla against the setting up of 5G network in the country was disrupted multiple times by an unidentified person singing songs from her films. Among the songs sung were Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se and Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat.

In a series of tweets, Swara reacted to the developments. “I love this country!” she wrote, responding to a tweet that said that the court proceedings were interrupted by someone singing Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se and Lal Lal Honthon Pe. “Ahahahahahaha! I love this country a little more!!!” she tweeted, reacting to news of a third interruption.

I love this country! 😹😹😹😹😹😹😹 https://t.co/v9p6vikZu6 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2021

Ahahahahahaha! I love this country a little more!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣😹😹😹😹 https://t.co/k0pct2LzWh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2021





Finally, Swara chanced upon a video of a man singing Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat during the hearing. “OMG there is a video! I cannot describe adequately the kinda joy I am experiencing watching this!!!!!!” she wrote.

OMG there is a video! I cannot describe adequately the kinda joy I am experiencing watching this!!!!!!

😹😹😹😹🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ecPVVIuWlM — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2021





On Wednesday, as Juhi joined the hearing, an unknown person began singing Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se from Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. Justice J R Midha, who was hearing the case, asked the man to ‘please mute’. However, after repeated disruptions, he directed the court staff to identify the offender and initiate contempt proceedings against him. He also asked the information technology department of the court to identify the person and share details with the Delhi Police for necessary action.

Hum...tum aur 5G! 😁👍



If you do think this concerns you in anyway, feel free to join our first virtual hearing conducted at Delhi High Court, to be held on 2nd June, 10.45 AM onwards 🙏 Link in my bio. https://t.co/dciUrpvrq8 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 1, 2021

Juhi, on Wednesday, urged her fans and followers to join the virtual hearing. Posting the link on her Twitter page, she had written, “Hum...tum aur 5G! If you do think this concerns you in any way, feel free to join our first virtual hearing conducted at Delhi High Court, to be held on 2nd June, 10.45 AM onwards. Link in my bio.”

