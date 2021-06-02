Swara Bhasker pens note as Veere Di Wedding turns 3, says it launched 'employment guarantee scheme' for trolls

Actor Swara Bhasker has penned a note as her movie Veere Di Wedding clocked three years. Taking to Instagram, Swara took a jibe at trolls saying that after the movie it seemed that she launched an employment guarantee scheme of 'two rupees per tweet' for her trolls.

She shared a clip from the movie and wrote, "3 YEARS (June 01) to the birth of an obsession - my nafrati chintus obsession with my fingers! Happy 3rd to the film that gave rise to an economy: the two rupees per tweet employment guarantee scheme that it seems i launched for my trolls #veerediwedding #sakshislays."

"SO grateful to have been a part of this bomb piece of badassery that only some amazing women, and very cool elevated men could have made! @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @sonamkapoor @shikhatalsania @nidsmehra @ruchikaakapoor @ghoshshashanka #mehulsuri," Swara concluded.

Reacting to Swara's post, fans took to the comments section to pour their love. One fan wrote, "We demand a sequel." Another said, "One of the besttt!!!" A third commented, "Amazing movie, love your acting skills in this movie." "I love how the comment, from the rise in the economy to the amazing women and some very cool elevated men..... ha ha ha.... you are hilarious The real life #beaniebhatnagar," said another.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding was released in 2018. It was produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. The movie also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.

The Hindustan Times review read, "In theory, Veere Di Wedding is about accepting everyone the way they are; only if its execution could have carried off its lofty ideals. The plot forces characters to stay on two modes largely – highly emotional and ready to have fun. Yes, women like to drink, abuse and have active sex lives but there is so much more to being a modern-day independent woman. This movie would have you believe that marriage is stupid, friendship is the only saving grace and cigarettes are stress-busters. We all may have believed that, perhaps in college, but we outgrew it all in teenage."

