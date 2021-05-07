IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Actor Siddharth says 'Hindi speaking junta' is calling him 'South ka Swara Bhasker', here's how she reacted
Siddharth has called Swara Bhasker 'awesome'.
Siddharth has called Swara Bhasker 'awesome'.
bollywood

Actor Siddharth says 'Hindi speaking junta' is calling him 'South ka Swara Bhasker', here's how she reacted

  • Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth, who is often vocal about his stance on social and political issues, says he is being called 'south ka Swara Bhasker'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 08:30 AM IST

Actor Siddharth, famous for his role in films such as Rang De Basanti and Bommarillu, has tweeted about the name that a few Twitter users have coined for him. He says that he is being called 'South ka Swara Bhasker'.

Siddharth is often vocal about his stance on a variety of social and political issues on Twitter, something Swara is also known for. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he wrote, "Hindi speaking junta calling me south Ka @ReallySwara . Just to clarify...I would happily be Swara from anywhere or anytime. She's awesome and a cutie."


Swara was flattered by his compliment and reacted in the like. "You are India ka Siddharth and we are soooooo thankful for you! Also, hey Hottie," she wrote in her reply.

Their fans on Twitter wrote comments, praising them for expressing their views online. "Both of you are awesome. In the worst of times we still have people who are risking things to make theirs and others voice heard. It helps with that fear we feel when we raise our voice," wrote one. "Never forget we stand with you," wrote another. "Twitter ne bana di Jodi," wrote another.

Also read: Mohit Mallik shares first glimpse of his baby: 'Can I hold you forever my son?'

Meanwhile, Swara has again been trending on Twitter since the last two days. The actor, herself, is confused as to the reason behind it. "Been trending for 24 hours and I still don’t know why?!?! I guess I’m happy to distract whoever this is from the depressing pandemic reality!?! #Trending #trendingbutwhy," she wrote in a tweet.

Siddharth is known for films such as Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Jigarthanda and Sivappu Manjal Pachai. In Rang De Basanti, he was seen with Aamir Khan as freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Swara was last seen in Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
swara bhasker rang de basanti

Related Stories

Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker react to Kanagan's Twitter account suspension.
Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker react to Kanagan's Twitter account suspension.
bollywood

Richa, Swara lead celebs reacting to Kangana's Twitter suspension

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • Many celebs including Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Bidita Bag, Kubbra Sait and Hansal Mehta, have responded positively to the Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account being suspended.
READ FULL STORY
Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker worked together in Veere Di Wedding.
Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker worked together in Veere Di Wedding.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker shares funny video of Kareena Kapoor, reveals why she's a 'legend'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 09:54 PM IST
  • Swara Bhasker shared a funny fan-made video of Kareena Kapoor Khan that showed just how easily Kareena could get bored. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP