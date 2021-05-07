IND USA
Mohit Malik holds his son as he shares his first glimpse with the world.
Mohit Mallik shares first glimpse of his baby: 'Can I hold you forever my son?'

  • Actor Mohit Malik and Addite Malik welcomed their first child last week and he has now shared a glimpse of their son. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 07:39 AM IST

Actor Mohit Malik, who recently welcomed his first child, has shared a glimpse of the newborn. The picture he shared online does not show the baby's face, but is a silhouette of the actor holding his son in his hands. Addite and Mohit welcomed their baby on April 29.

He wrote on Instagram on Thursday, "Can I hold this emotion forever , can I hold you forever my son ? But I’m not holding you my son , I’m holding love I’m holding bliss , I don’t want this to fade away , how can I become permanent in this temporary world (Maya) so to just hold you close ? Never have I ever felt such immense unconditional love , I wil never be able to teach you what you’ve taught me , I pray for you pray for us pray for humanity . Only love can take us through #lovebaby."

Mohit had announced the arrival of his son last week with a cute picture on Instagram. He wrote, "My world has changed! And you my little miracle have been the one behind this magic! Thank you to all of you who have sent your wishes and love! Ever so grateful for the positivity coming towards our little one #grateful @additemalik."

Addite had earlier called it an "unexpected pregnancy. She told Hindustan Times in an interview, "It was an unexpected pregnancy, as last year was a little traumatic for us. My father was unwell and we had shifted our plans of expanding our family to the coming year, as we thought my father needed me more."

