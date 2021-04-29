Addite Malik and husband Mohit Malik welcome baby boy, say 'truly feel lucky'. See first picture

Actor Addite Malik and husband actor Mohit Malik shared a post on Thursday welcoming their baby boy. Taking to Instagram, Addite dropped a picture but didn't reveal the infant's face.

She captioned the picture, "Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite."

Celebs as well as her fans wished the new parents with "congratulations" and "god bless" comments and also poured their love. Writer Gautam Hegde wrote, "God bless the angels and the lovely people he has chosen as his family!"

A fan said, "Congratulations may Baby Malik be blessed with abundance of good health , happiness , love , laughter , peace , prosperity and abundance of success. Happy Parenting !" Another wrote, "Many Many congratulations ma'am n sir... This child will fullfil all the happiness... Plus it will be a wonderful experience."

Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times she had said that it was an 'unexpected pregnancy'. It took her some time to accept the news of her pregnancy. “It was an unexpected pregnancy, as last year was a little traumatic for us. My father was unwell and we had shifted our plans of expanding our family to the coming year, as we thought my father needed me more,” Addite had confessed.

Recalling the moment she got to know about her pregnancy, the 32-year-old had said, “I was having low BP and felt a little feverish. I rested for four or five days, and then told Mohit, who was out on a shoot, that ‘I’m positive’. He thought I’m COVID positive (laughs). He didn’t believe it for two days, and I took one or two weeks to adapt to the fact that I am pregnant.”

In December 2020, the couple had announced the news of their pregnancy. Addite had added that it was not at all a smooth journey as in the first three months, she had a lot of sickness, sleepless nights, aches and pains. Recently, the couple hosted a traditional baby shower, and the images on social media reflected their eagerness to embrace parenthood.

