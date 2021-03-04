IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / How Addite Malik is gearing up for her ‘unexpected’ child
Actor Addite Malik is expecting her first baby in May with actor-husband Mohit Malik
Actor Addite Malik is expecting her first baby in May with actor-husband Mohit Malik
tv

How Addite Malik is gearing up for her ‘unexpected’ child

Addite Malik is not reading anything to prepare herself for motherhood, and is hoping to rely on her natural instincts
READ FULL STORY
By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:30 PM IST

Addite Malik is expecting her first baby with actor husband Mohit Malik, and while she took some time to accept the news of her pregnancy, she is looking forward to holding her baby in her arms, and experiencing the new phase of her life.

“It was an unexpected pregnancy, as last year was a little traumatic for us. My father was unwell and we had shifted our plans of expanding our family to the coming year, as we thought my father needed me more,” Addite confesses.

Recalling the moment she got to know about her pregnancy, the 32-year-old says, “I was having low BP and felt a little feverish. I rested for four or five days, and then told Mohit, who was out on a shoot, that ‘I’m positive’. He thought I’m COVID positive (laughs).”

“He didn’t believe it for two days, and I took one or two weeks to adapt to the fact that I am pregnant,” adds Addite, whose due date is in the first week of May.

Her father’s response made her even happier about the pregnancy. “When my father got to know, suddenly, there was this zest in him to recover faster and become better. That is when we felt that this is not something that is in our hands, and probably the universe was working towards his recovery,” she shares.

It was in December last year that the couple announced the news of their pregnancy, and Addite says it was not at all a smooth journey. “In the first three months, I had a lot of sickness, sleepless nights, aches and pains. They reduced gradually, and then I started connecting to the soul inside me. I’m still connecting to it,” she admits, adding that she is not reading books to prepare herself for motherhood as “one should just go naturally and not think much”.

The unborn baby has also got her closer to Mohit. “Our bond became extra special, too. I saw a patient side of him. I was being extremely impatient. I was being panicky. I used to get panic attacks. I saw him taking charge of things and taking care of everything.”

The couple recently hosted a traditional baby shower, and the images on social media are a reflection of how eager they are to embrace parenthood. Ask if they are all ready, Addite is quick to mention: “Trust me you are never ready”.

“There are days when I am scared. And on some days, I am beaming with positivity and happiness. It is a mixed feeling,” she says, adding: “I don’t even know how to hold a baby. I am excited. Let’s see who handles whom.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Actor Addite Malik is expecting her first baby in May with actor-husband Mohit Malik
Actor Addite Malik is expecting her first baby in May with actor-husband Mohit Malik
tv

How Addite Malik is gearing up for her ‘unexpected’ child

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Addite Malik is not reading anything to prepare herself for motherhood, and is hoping to rely on her natural instincts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle is expecting her second child.
Meghan Markle is expecting her second child.
tv

Twitter rallies behind Meghan after Palace's 'bullying probe' statement

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Twitter has strongly come out in support of Meghan Markle after Buckingham Palace made a statement, declaring a probe on accusations that she had bullied her staff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kishwer says this pregnancy wasn’t planned
Kishwer says this pregnancy wasn’t planned
tv

Kishwer Merchant: Being a mother at 40 is cool. Age is just a number.

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The actor talks about pressure from family due to eight year age difference from her husband Suyash Rai, says “My child is a birthday gift for me from God”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant shard a video of herself doing household chores.
Rakhi Sawant shard a video of herself doing household chores.
tv

Rakhi Sawant gives a tour of her house as she takes Salman Khan's advice, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing various household chores. She complained that Bigg Boss made her a 'grihani (housewife)'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cast of FRIENDS will be coming together for a reunion epsiode.
The cast of FRIENDS will be coming together for a reunion epsiode.
tv

FRIENDS reunion will film in 'little over a month' after delay: David Schwimmer

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:26 PM IST
David Schwimmer has said the reunion episode of hit show FRIENDS will start taping soon. The episode is among the most anticipated TV events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavita Kaushik was most recently seen on Bigg Boss 14.
Kavita Kaushik was most recently seen on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Kavita exposes ‘reality of sher dil men’ after calling out man for lewd messages

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Kavita Kaushik called out a man for sending her abusive messages on Instagram. As he apologised to her, she exposed the ‘reality of sher dil men of our country’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya with his fiancee Disha Parmar.
Rahul Vaidya with his fiancee Disha Parmar.
tv

Rahul Vaidya: 'Still finalising a date, but marriage will happen in 3-4 months'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:02 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya confirms he will marry Disha Parmar soon in an intimate ceremony. He had proposed marriage to her on national TV last year on her birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz shares cute photos, video with Pavitra as her Insta-fam grows to 1 million

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan gave his girlfriend Pavitra Punia a cute shout-out as she reached one million followers on Instagram. See their adorable pictures and video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan Markle in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
tv

Meghan Markle says Buckingham Palace played 'active role' in spreading lies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Meghan Markle has spoken about the role of Buckingham Palace in 'perpetuating falsehoods' about her and Prince Harry. The couple will be speaking with Oprah Winfrey in a 'tell-all' interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra is already a performer.
Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra is already a performer.
tv

Kapil Sharma's daughter performs to Honey Singh track, adds some music too

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • Kapil Sharma had shared a video of his one-year-old daughter Anayra, dancing to a Honey Singh song, on his Instagram Stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satish Shah got the Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week.
Satish Shah got the Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week.
tv

Satish Shah gets Covid-19 vaccine after standing for 3 hours 'in the hot sun'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Satish Shah chose to wait in line for three hours in the scorching heat to get the Covid-19 vaccine. As he tweeted about not using the VIP entrance, fans flooded the internet with Maya Sarabhai jokes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child.
Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child.
tv

Kishwer, expecting first child with Suyyash, says her pregnancy was 'unplanned'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Kishwer Merchant said that her pregnancy was not planned. She is currently expecting her first child with her husband Suyyash Rai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jankee Parekh with son Sufi.
Jankee Parekh with son Sufi.
tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh reveals why she broke down after holding son

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • Jankee Parekh felt a number of emotions as she left newborn son Sufi at home for some time, while she visited the dentist. See their first photo here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
Rakhi Sawant has been in news even after completion of Bigg Boss 14 owing to her mother's illness.
tv

Rakhi Sawant, brother Rakesh dismiss FIR against them, call it 'publicity stunt'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • An FIR was lodged against Rakhi Sawant, her brother Rakesh Sawant and a person named Raj Khatri. Rakhi's brother has now reacted to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik bags the Bigg BGoss 14 trophy.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik bags the Bigg BGoss 14 trophy.(Colors)
tv

When Rubina Dilaik had to sell her house after not being paid on debut TV show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik was forced to sell her house after not receiving her salary for a television show, despite repeated reminders to her producers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP