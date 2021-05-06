Pooja Gor opens up about post-breakup equation with ex Raj Singh Arora

Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya actor Pooja Gor, who recently announced her breakup with Raj Singh Arora, has spoken about the equation they share after their separation. They had been together for around a decade, and she announced that they were splitting up towards the end of 2020.

In an new interview, she said that Raj is her 'family', and that they will always remain friends. Pooja recently helped arrange for him to travel to the US to meet his family, amid travel restrictions because of the pandemic.

Asked if they are the exception to the saying 'exes can't be friends', she told a leading daily, "We don’t care about what the saying is we have a bond of over 11/12 years and it will always stay and we will remain friends. He is always going to be my family and his family is always going to be mine. He needed help in something and if I could I did instantly. I would do it for anybody in need. Of course if it is him even more so. We are mature people, things are not always going to be bad and it isn’t between us. And I am glad that it was that way."

She said that them parting ways 'was a mature decision between two people'. In December, she announced via an Instagram post that despite their separation, the 'love and respect' that they have for each other will last a lifetime.

Also read: Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Pooja Gor announces split with boyfriend: ‘Love, respect we have for each other is for a lifetime’

She wrote, "2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good & the not-so-good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Difficult decisions take time to process, hence, I wanted to take some time before talking about it. Raj & I have decided to part ways. Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love & respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life, and I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends & that will never change. It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this, and this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON