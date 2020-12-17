Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Pooja Gor announces split with boyfriend: ‘Love, respect we have for each other is for a lifetime’

tv

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 10:39 IST

TV actor Pooja Gor has confirmed that her boyfriend Raj Singh Arora and she have parted ways. She wrote a long note on social media, announcing the split.

She wrote: “2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good and the not-so-good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Difficult decisions take time to process. Hence, I wanted to take some time before talking about it.

“Raj & I have decided to part ways. Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love and respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life. And I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends & that will never change. It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this. And this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time.”

During the lockdown period, Pooja was again in the news as her old show, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya , made a comeback after a gap of eight years. She was only 18when the show began. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said how the show had helped as an actor. She said: “I never went to any acting school. It was all about learning on the job from the senior actors and directors, whether it was about improving my Hindi pronunciation, how to approach a scene or understanding the graph of the character and story. It made me a refined person as I was very impatient and would say anything before giving it a thought.”

During the lockdown, she spoke about how it had affected her, like it did to many people. She had written on Instagram of how her life had slowed down but she had more time to ponder over the simplicity and beauty of life. In a poem, she had said, “In these times of #quarantine U & I, need to tap into our depths and find what brings us Peace, what brings us Joy, what makes us Happy… These are tough times. But let’s not be so hard on ourselves. Let’s just keep things simple. Go back to basics. Go back to simpler times.”

Also read: Dia Mirza says it’s ‘bizarre’ to see middle-aged actor opposite teenage actress on screen: ‘They do it to extend their own shelf life’

“This pause in life is a great time to go back to the basics, think and cherish the simplicity of life or just chill like we used to do when there was no internet. Paint, sing, dance, write, create or live life to the fullest. I’ve realised that simplicity is very underrated in today’s world and a lot of things have been complicated by us. Going back to simplicity is the most important thing for our mental health,” she had continued.

Follow @htshowbiz for more