Home / TV / Lockdown brings old shows back: Pooja Gor elated with Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’s return on TV

Lockdown brings old shows back: Pooja Gor elated with Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’s return on TV

The actor says being a part of the show, which ran from 2009 to 2012 made her a much more refined person

tv Updated: May 01, 2020 16:46 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor Pooja Gor played the titular role in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya
Actor Pooja Gor played the titular role in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya
         

Actor Pooja Gor was just 18-years-old when she shot to fame for her daily soap Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya and now as the show returns to TV after eight years, the actor reminisces how the show helped her become a better actor.

“I never went to any acting school. It was all about learning on the job from the senior actors and directors, whether it was about improving my Hindi pronunciation, how to approach a scene or understanding the graph of the character and story. It made me a refined person as I was very impatient and would say anything before giving it a thought,” the 28-year-old says.

Talking about the first thing that comes to her mind about the show, she says it has to be the crazy working hours which would last anything between 18 to 20 hours a day. But Gor has no complaints about it as she, says, “When I had started, there was a lot of excitement and thrill to do my best. The show had already set a benchmark on TV and had high expectations from us. Moreover, we would have to meet the telecast deadline and have a bank of episodes. So it was necessary and fun to do. I could barely get to sleep and there used to be a lot of rush.”

Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behl in a still from Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya
Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behl in a still from Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya

But will she be okay to work for such long hours even now? “I don’t think I can work like that anymore, shooting for 18 plus hours because I’m not used to it and it has been a really long time that I last worked on a daily show. Now when I think about it, it makes me wonder how I had managed.”

The actor feels that the reruns of popular hit shows hitting the TV screens amid lockdown is a great way to keep the audience entertained as shows such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Office Office and others hold a great recall value and are high on creativity. “I hope we get back shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Jaspal Bhatti’s Flop Show too. We aren’t making that kind of content now which we used to see during the ‘80s and ‘90s. It was a golden era and through reruns, today’s generation will also get to see what it was like back then,” she says.

