Swara Bhasker: I think there’s a power dynamic that operates in movies theatres too

bollywood

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 12:32 IST

Be it commercial potboilers such as Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015) and Veere Di Wedding (2018) or issue based cinema such as Nil Battey Sannata (2015) and Anarkali of Aarah (2017), Swara Bhasker has proved her acting prowess in both the departments. And the battle for the number of screens each category of film gets, has always been a topic of discussion.

Asked if it’s indeed true that smaller films get the raw end of the deal, and she says, “I think there’s a power dynamic that operates there as well. The very same theatres, the multiplexes, have also given birth to small films.”

Bhasker goes on to cite the example of sleeper hits in the past. “We’ve had successes, too. Peepli Live was a small film, which became a hit, Ship of Theseus, Lipstick Under My Burkha, my film Nil Battey Sannata was actually a hit too, and did really well at the box office. I can’t comment on that, I’m not an expert. But, I agree that it’s always good to have multiple platforms for distribution, that’ll only help the content,” says the 32-year-old, who recently starred in the web show Flesh.

As the actor puts it, OTT is fast emerging as another platform which makers prefer for distributing their content. Flesh marked the first time that Bhasker played a cop. She admits that it was a challenge for her.

“I’ve have never done it before. It was exciting in that sense. It also made me do action, and now I know how it’s done. I didn’t know earlier everything it would entail, but I know that I’ll be able to do it better now and be better prepared,” she shares.

On whether she feels the star system of film would also spill over into the OTT space, Bhasker believes it has opened up a “really nice democratic space”.

She elaborates, “Everything it developing as it goes along. It’s hard to say right now what will happen, and how. What is the star system all about? It’s about power dynamics, and power exists everywhere, that’s a reality of life. We will still have to wait and see. The very fact that A-list stars are now there, and the pandemic has done that. They also have to release their content on OTT like other people. Actors have to share screen time, and viewer has the choice.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more