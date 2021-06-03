Home / Entertainment / Tv / Chahatt Khanna on Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal feud: ‘You should not wash your dirty linen in public’
Chahatt Khanna on Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal feud: ‘You should not wash your dirty linen in public’

  • Chahatt Khanna said that it is ‘not respectable’ for Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal to be fighting in public. Nisha has accused Karan of domestic violence, an allegation he has denied.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 07:11 AM IST

Actor Chahatt Khanna said that it is ‘not respectable’ to wash one’s dirty laundry in public. She was responding to the ongoing feud between actor couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal. While Nisha has accused Karan of physical assault, he has denied the allegations and claimed that she staged her injury as he refused to give her the alimony amount she asked for.

Speaking to Zoom, Chahatt said, “I was dazed and (it) took me back in time. I have been hiding away. It affected me a lot. I personally think you should not wash your dirty linen in public. It is not respectable. I do not support it. They should not talk in media and (it) makes no sense. I am nobody to say. Coming out in public and talking about your affairs is not cool.”

Karan was arrested on June 1 after Nisha filed a police complaint for domestic violence. He was subsequently released on bail.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Karan said that Nisha barged into his room at night and began abusing him. She ‘banged her head on the wall’, he claimed, and accused him of hurting her.

Nisha, meanwhile, said that she has been subjected to ‘constant abuse over the years’ and even claimed that Karan was having an extramarital affair. He, however, has denied the allegations of infidelity.

Karan and Nisha have a son named Kavish. Speaking to ANI, Karan said that he is sceptical of him living with Nisha. “I feel my son is not safe with Nisha anymore. Earlier I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha but now I really don't know. I don't want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It's heartbreaking to see whatever is happening,” he said.

