Karan Mehra says wife Nisha spat on him, staged injury to teach him a lesson amid divorce dispute

Television actor Karan Mehra, who played Naitik in the hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on June 1 and later granted bail. The actor’s wife, Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him following a fight. The couple, who have been married for nine years and known each other for 14, have a son. There were marital problems between the two since a while and in March they decided to go their separate ways, says Mehra.

Talking about what happened, he says, “We were going through a strain in our married life and were trying to figure a way out. In the last few days, we came to a point where were decided to mutually separate and do our best for our child. On May 31, we were talking about finance and how we would distribute things and we disagreed on certain points. She wanted more than what I could give. I told her, ‘What you want, I can’t give and what you want, can’t be given’. I explained to her that the pandemic is still here, and who knows what happens tomorrow and I would want to give my son the best.” After the heated discussion, Rawal and her brother Rohit Sethia stepped out and returned later that night. Mehra adds, Sethia then told him that if he didn’t agree, they would go to court and fight.

“They can’t hold me ransom, so I told them to go ahead. Later, Nisha barged into my bedroom, as we have been sleeping in separate bedrooms since a while. She began shouting and abusing my family, told me, ‘I will ruin your life', spat on me and I calmly told her not to behave in this manner and to go back to her bedroom. I didn’t want to talk right then. I got up to go into the bathroom when she suddenly banged her head on the wall and said, ‘ab dekho kya hota’. Actually, Nisha has mood swings and violent anger streak. She would throw stuff and hit herself and others. Five-six years ago, she was diagnosed as bipolar. People, including our friends and relatives have seen her behaviour in public and I couldn’t take it anymore,” he states.

Mehra admits that he is heartbroken that things have come to this stage. He adds, “I have been disrespected and now to use the bechari girl card is unbelievable. People know me in the industry and know what I have put into this marriage and done things for her. Today, I am not in a position to give what she wants and this is what I get? Jab lavish life thi, tum enjoy karte the, aaj bura time hai, we have to cope, toh you want to separate. I agreed to separation but to take everything, is not done. Karan ko sadak pe lao aur hume saare paise mile, yeh plan hai. If I give her all what I earn, what will I survive on.”

The couple had set up cameras inside the house as they have staff but Mehra claims that Rawal and her brother, apparently, had switched them off before she banged her head. “There was no proof of what she did. And they suddenly took out their phone cameras to record what happened. It felt like a plot against. They called the cops and so did I and even the cops understood what the truth was. I am not a violent person and I told Nisha to swear on our son that I did that but she didn’t,” says the actor, who is at his friend’s place and will go home to pick up his stuff.

Nisha Rawal has been unavailable for comment.

