Rohan Mehra 'shocked' by Karan Mehra's arrest: 'Never seen him lose temper or raise his voice'

  • Rohan Mehra has commented on his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Karan Mehra's arrest.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 01:16 PM IST

Actor Rohan Mehra has said that he was shocked to hear about his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Karan Mehra's arrest, in connection with a domestic dispute. He said that in the five years that he's known Karan, he has never heard him raise his voice.

In an interview, Rohan said that he wouldn't like to comment on Karan's personal life, but said that even in a high-pressure environment like Bigg Boss, Karan was able to remain calm.

"I am extremely shocked to read the news. But I won't like to comment on the matter at the moment as I feel it's their personal life and they only know what has gone wrong,” he told SpotboyE.

Watch: TV actor Karan Mehra arrested after wife alleges brawl; bail granted later


He added, "I know him since last 5-6 years and he is a very good person in real life. He has been very respectful towards with everyone working with him on the sets including technicians. I have never seen him losing his temper or raising his voice on somebody. In fact we have stayed together in Bigg Boss where controlling oneself at times becomes very difficult but there also he was the one who has always maintained his calm.”

Rohan played the son of Karan's character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The two also appeared together on Bigg Boss 10.

Karan was arrested and subsequently bailed following a domestic disturbance with his wife, Nisha Rawal, on Monday. A tweet by news agency ANI read, "Actor Karan Mehra arrested after his wife & actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night. Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police."

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Karan Mehra granted bail in case filed by wife Nisha Rawal after a fight

Dismissing reports of marital discord last month, Karan had told AajTak, "I have no clue what led to these rumours all of a sudden. I saw this news today only and I have been getting calls from everywhere. When Nisha got the news, she had also cleared it. Even after that, I don’t know how these rumours started spreading."

