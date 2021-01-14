IND USA
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal wedding in Alibaug this month? Actor’s uncle Anil says he is 'surprised' by news

Anil Dhawan refuted rumours that his nephew Varun Dhawan will tie the knot with Natasha Dalal this month. However, he said that the family has been encouraging him to get married soon.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:53 PM IST

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s impending wedding has been the subject of much speculation. According to a new report, they are getting married in an intimate ceremony at a five-star hotel in Alibaug this month. However, his uncle, Anil Dhawan, quashed the news and said that the family has not heard of any such thing.

Recently, Varun said that he might tie the knot with Natasha this year if the Covid-19 situation improves. He added that he definitely wants to take the plunge ‘soon’.

However, Anil refuted rumours of Varun and Natasha getting married this month. “Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us at the last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (Are they keeping it that big a secret)?” he told Bombay Times.

Anil said that the family has been encouraging Varun to settle down. “Whatever it is, as a family we have been persuading him to get married soon. I feel this is one ritual you got to do in time. There is no point prolonging it. Do it in time or just don’t do it!” he said.

Also read: Fan tells Disha Parmar to ‘not become mom of Rahul Vaidya's kids', see her reply

Anil also said that the family has advised Varun to opt for a simple ceremony. “We have been telling him to skip plans of hosting grand celebrations, instead do a simple intimate ceremony aur bas ladki ko jaldi ghar le aao (and just get the girl home at the earliest),” he said.

Speculation was rife that Varun and Natasha got secretly engaged after Kareena Kapoor Khan referred to her as his ‘fiancee’ on What Women Want. However, he clarified that there has been no formal ceremony, although he is committed to her.

Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot, which released on Amazon Prime Video. The film became the most-watched Christmas release on the streaming platform despite overwhelmingly negative reviews.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were childhood friends before they started dating.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.
Priyanka Chopra had earlier joked about wanting a 'cricket team' of children.
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta Agarwal.
Hrithik Roshan is feeling the love in a new video.
Sunny Leone is back at work in Mumbai.
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says the one Hindi film and a web series that he has written are ready to go on floors. He has also recorded his debut single that will be released soon.
Talking about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him, Sonu Sood said that he will follow the court's order.
Kajol says her father was not in favour of her tying the knot at such a young age.
Banita Sandhu played the female lead in October.
Janhvi Kapoor said that she has never initiated things with someone she is interested in.
Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and sense of humour.
Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao are working together in Badhaai Do. Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14.
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal plays a Michael Corleone-inspired character in the film.
