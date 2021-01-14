Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal wedding in Alibaug this month? Actor’s uncle Anil says he is 'surprised' by news

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s impending wedding has been the subject of much speculation. According to a new report, they are getting married in an intimate ceremony at a five-star hotel in Alibaug this month. However, his uncle, Anil Dhawan, quashed the news and said that the family has not heard of any such thing.

Recently, Varun said that he might tie the knot with Natasha this year if the Covid-19 situation improves. He added that he definitely wants to take the plunge ‘soon’.

However, Anil refuted rumours of Varun and Natasha getting married this month. “Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us at the last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (Are they keeping it that big a secret)?” he told Bombay Times.

Anil said that the family has been encouraging Varun to settle down. “Whatever it is, as a family we have been persuading him to get married soon. I feel this is one ritual you got to do in time. There is no point prolonging it. Do it in time or just don’t do it!” he said.

Anil also said that the family has advised Varun to opt for a simple ceremony. “We have been telling him to skip plans of hosting grand celebrations, instead do a simple intimate ceremony aur bas ladki ko jaldi ghar le aao (and just get the girl home at the earliest),” he said.

Speculation was rife that Varun and Natasha got secretly engaged after Kareena Kapoor Khan referred to her as his ‘fiancee’ on What Women Want. However, he clarified that there has been no formal ceremony, although he is committed to her.

Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot, which released on Amazon Prime Video. The film became the most-watched Christmas release on the streaming platform despite overwhelmingly negative reviews.

