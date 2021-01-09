Varun Dhawan on marriage plans with Natasha Dalal: 'Maybe this year'
Actor Varun Dhawan and his designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal were among the most popular Bollywood celebrities who were expected to tie the knot last year. However, as the coronavirus pandemic worsened, their plans also hit a roadblock.
Now in an interview, Varun has said that 2021 may be the year he and Natasha seal the deal. He said that provided the Covid-19 situation gets better, he and Natasha might just tie the knot.
"Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty,” he said in an interview to Filmfare magazine.
Recently in an interview, actor Ranbir Kapoor had also said that his marriage plans with Alia Bhatt were put on hold due to the pandemic. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he had said.
Varun and Natasha have been dating for many years and are childhood sweethearts. On Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want, Varun spoke at length about how he fell for Natasha. “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends,” he had said.
“I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he had added.
Varun was last seen in Coolie No 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film was directed by his father David Dhawan and opened on December 25 to negative critical and audience reception. Amazon Prime Video maintains that the film got the year's biggest opening for them.
When Farah proposed to Karan but he rejected her over a ‘technical problem’
- On Farah Khan’s birthday, here is a little-known fact about her and Karan Johar. Did you know that she once asked him to marry her but he turned her down?
Happy b’day Farhan: Why dad Javed used to be worried about his future
- On Farhan Akhtar’s birthday, we bring you excepts from an interview in which his father, Javed Akhtar, talked about him and his success.
