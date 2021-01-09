Sunil Grover on doing Tandav: 'They told me I'll wear men's clothes throughout'

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover is turning a new page in his career. While already considered among the funniest artistes in the country, he is now proving himself to be a serious, drama actor as well.

Sunil will soon be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, Tandav. He plays personal assistant to Saif Ali Khan's power hungry politician.

Speaking about what attracted him to the character and why he said yes to taking it up, he said that not playing a woman for a change was a significant pull. "I am happy to be a part of Tandav because I have worked with Ali Abbas Zafar before. It is an interesting setup and I was offered this story. I was told I will have to wear men's clothes and play a character who stays a man throughout. So I agreed, let's do it," he told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.





Sunil rose to fame by playing popular female characters such as Rinku Devi and Gutthi on The Kapil Sharma Show. Earlier in an interview, he had told Hindustan Times, “I must tell you that dressing as a woman is extremely tough, especially this kaajal (eyeliner) women wear, the thing just won’t come off."

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan proposes to Pavitra Punia as she enters house

In another interview he had said that he loved 'becoming a woman' for his shows. "It’s more like hiding your identity. I’m not very comfortable with myself because I don’t think I’m an interesting person. I like disguises because then, I forget myself, and become someone else. I really love becoming a woman somehow. Just make me wear a saree and I’ll be happy," he had told HT.

Tandav is up for release on January 15 on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sarah Jane Dias, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Dino Morea and others.

