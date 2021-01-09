Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan proposes to Pavitra Punia as she enters house
The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is all set to witness more emotional moments as family members and friends of the contestants will be seen entering the house and giving their near and dear ones a word of advice.
The promo shows Eijaz Khan’s union with former contestant Pavitra Punia after he confessed his love for her post her eviction. He personally proposes to her on the show and she asks him if he will be able to fulfil the commitment. The two exchange some virtual hugs through a glass wall and Pavitra even gives him a kiss from the other side of the wall.
Rashami Desai of Bigg Boss 13 fame enters the house to give a piece of advice to Vikas Gupta, who had entered the house as a challenger. She reminds him that the tag of a ‘mastermind’ has been given to him by the public as he has earned it through his efforts and his fellow contestants are not capable enough of taking that away from him. She tells him, “The people here are attacking you on the personal front because they are aware that you are a mastermind.” She announces to all the contestants in a loud voice, “He doesn’t enter the game just like that, he is always called by Bigg Boss.”
Rubina Dilaik gets to meet her sister who tells her that Abhinav Shukla’s parents had called her parents to express disappointment over her revelation about their plans to go for a divorce. She says that such a big news was not supposed to be shared publicly.
Also read: Kareena Kapoor reunites with BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita for a blissful evening
Jasmin Bhasin’s parents enter the house and ask her to focus on her solo game. As she talks about her relationship with boyfriend Aly Goni, saying that they have been friends even before they entered the house, her mom says a clear “No”. This leaves both Jasmin and Aly disappointed.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena, Aamir Ali, Kamya praise Rakhi Sawant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Grover on saying yes to Tandav: 'They told me I'll wear men's clothes'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant's bed as Nikki refuses to do so
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newlyweds Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar attend friend's wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karanvir Bohra remembers friend Kushal Punjabi, shares 10-year-old pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 Rashami responds to troll alleging Vikas never supported her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan proposes to Pavitra Punia as she enters house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly tells Jasmin ‘I am seeing a different Jasmin for past 3 weeks’
- On Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, more contestants met their family members - Sonali Phogat met her daughter, Rakhi Sawant spoke to her mother and Rubina Dilaik met her sister. Viewers are saw Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin discussing a serious matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Narayan reveals Shweta Agarwal rejected him multiple times, his mother Deepa played Cupid. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cezanne Khan recalls when he and Shweta Tiwari ‘were not speaking at all’ during Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s mother confirms he’ll marry Disha Parmar in June, says ‘basic arrangements’ are already made
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not planning a family right now: Sharad Malhotra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Bose Roy: I’ll never say no to TV, I had made that mistake once and it went against me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant wants Abhinav Shukla to drape her sari, he obliges. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KBC 12: The Rs 7 crore question that made crorepati Neha Shah quit Amitabh Bachchan’s game show, can you answer it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox