Kareena Kapoor reunites with BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita for a blissful evening
Kareena Kapoor finally got to unite with her girl gang as her friends Malaika Arora returned with sister Amrita Arora from their Goa vacation. The Heroine actor shared a group picture on her Instagram from the get-together.
Kareena captioned the picture, “Reunited. Missing Lolo @therealkarismakapoor.” The picture has all from Kareena, Malaika, Amrita, Natasha Poonawalla and Mallika Bhat in one frame. However, Karisma Kapoor couldn’t make it to the gathering.
The five friends are seen enjoying the evening in an open terrace area. While Kareena is in a blue maxi dress, Malaika looks visibly tanned about her Goa vacation and is in a white shirt and black trousers. Her sister Amrita is in black. The latter had shared a picture of several pizza boxes on her Instagram Stories and written, “What more could we ask for on a girls night.”
The girl gang had earlier united in August last year after spending several months in isolation due to coronavirus pandemic. They kept connected with each other over video calls. Kareena had even shared a group picture from the union and captioned it, “When worst comes to worst, squad comes first. PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action.”
Kareena is currently expecting her second child and had united with Malaika on their Himalayan holiday. While Kareena and son Taimur had accompanied husband Saif Ali Khan who was to shoot for his film, Bhoot Police, in Himachal Pradesh, Malaika had accompanied boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who too is part of the film’s cast.
After their return to Mumbai, Kareena and Malaika had stepped out together to also attend a friend’s Mallika Bhat's birthday party in December.
Malaika has recently returned from Goa where she and Arjun stayed at Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak’s holiday home at Candolim Beach. The couple had shared multiple pictures and videos from the holiday destination on Instagram.
