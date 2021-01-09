IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Happy birthday Farah Khan: Did you know Karan Johar rejected her marriage proposal due to a ‘technical problem’?
Farah Khan and Karan Johar have been friends for a very long time.
Farah Khan and Karan Johar have been friends for a very long time.
bollywood

Happy birthday Farah Khan: Did you know Karan Johar rejected her marriage proposal due to a ‘technical problem’?

  • On Farah Khan’s birthday, here is a little-known fact about her and Karan Johar. Did you know that she once asked him to marry her but he turned her down?
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:41 AM IST

Farah Khan and Karan Johar’s association goes back a long way; they have been friends for more than two-and-a-half decades and she even made a cameo appearance in his debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Did you know that there was a time that she wanted to marry him?

As Farah turns 56 on Saturday, here is a titbit about how she once asked Karan to marry him but he turned her down due to a ‘technical problem’. She is now married to Shirish Kunder and has three children - Diva, Anya and Czar - with him.


During an earlier appearance on the chat show Yaaron Ki Baaraat, hosted by Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Karan said that Farah was interested in him at one point - ‘bohot koshish ki thi mere saath (she pursued me a lot)’. She admitted that it was true.

When they were shooting for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland, Farah landed up at Karan’s hotel room at an ungodly hour, he revealed. “Beech raat ko, ek ladki jab kisi ladke ke kamre mein aa jaati hai yeh bahana leke ki mere kamre mein bhoot hai... Main kya jo bhoot se rhyme karta hai woh hoon (In the middle of the night, when a girl comes to a boy’s room claiming that there is a ghost in her room… Am I an idiot to fall for it)?” he said.


Farah revealed that she once asked Karan to marry him but he rejected her proposal. “There was a technical problem,” he laughed, adding, “Television ka tower bhi chalna chahiye, so I said iss TV ko off hi kar do. That is why maine bol diya no (The television tower needs to work as well, so I said let’s just turn off this TV. That is why I said no).”

Also read: When Ranbir Kapoor requested Hollywood star Natalie Portman for a picture, but she asked him to ‘get lost’

On the work front, Farah will direct an action comedy, which will be produced by Rohit Shetty. According to reports, the film is a remake of the 1982 hit Satte Pe Satta.

“Sometimes, the universe just conspires to give you what you didn’t even imagine...Together with Rohit, who I genuinely love as a brother and whose work ethic I respect and share, I can only promise a ‘Mother of all Entertainers’! Can’t wait to say ‘Roll Camera’ for this one!,” she had said in a statement, about their collaboration.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Farah Khan celebrates her birthday on Saturday.
Farah Khan celebrates her birthday on Saturday.
bollywood

Birthday Special: Dancing Queen Farah Khan and her many magical ‘moves’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:49 PM IST
On choreographer-director Farah Khan’s birthday today, we bring you some of the iconic songs choreographed by her. Shake a leg, if you feel like!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty wished Farah Khan on her birthday.
Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty wished Farah Khan on her birthday.
bollywood

Happy birthday Farah Khan: Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty wish her in style

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST
All from Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday to Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Sonu Sood wished Farah Khan on her birthday on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for almost three years.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for almost three years.
bollywood

Shibani wishes Farhan Akhtar on birthday, Shabana Azmi leaves hilarious comment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Shibani Dandekar wrote a romantic birthday post for boyfriend Farhan Akhtar, calling him her 'best friend' and 'the love of her life'. But it was his stepmother Shabana Azmi's comment that caught attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet Singh recently recovered from Covid-19.
Rakul Preet Singh recently recovered from Covid-19.
bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh on having a busy 2021: I’m very driven, greedy for good work

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Rakul Preet Singh said she wants to calm down a bit as she is otherwise very restless and someone who loves working and is too disciplined and time-tabled in her head.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for many years.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for many years.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan on marriage plans with Natasha Dalal: 'Maybe this year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Varun Dhawan has talked about his marriage plans with longtime girlfriend, designer Natasha Dalal. The actor has said that they may get married if Covid-19 situation gets better.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan had impressed all with his act as an antagonist in Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.
Saif Ali Khan had impressed all with his act as an antagonist in Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.
bollywood

Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan to join shoot in March post paternity leave

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Director Om Raut, in a new interview, has said that while the rest of the team will commence shoot for Prabhas-starrer Adipurush this month, Saif Ali Khan will join them only in March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez looked so cute as a child.
Jacqueline Fernandez looked so cute as a child.
bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez shares childhood pic, fans call her 'cute'

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday shared a super cute picture from childhood. The throwback picture had her fans and industry friends gushing with affection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
bollywood

Amitabh recalls how his father cried on his return after Coolie accident

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared a throwback picture shared by one of his fans as his Twitter crossed 45 million. It was from the time he survived Coolie accident. However, he chose to highlight the fact about how his father had cried on his return from hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone posted a selfie on Instagram.
Deepika Padukone posted a selfie on Instagram.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone names Ranveer Singh, sister Anisha as people she is closest to

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Deepika Padukone took part in AMA session on Instagram and frankly answered a number of questions. She had shocked her fans when she recently deleted all her previous posts on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora with their BFFs.
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora with their BFFs.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor reunites with BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita for a blissful evening

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared a group picture from her get-together with her girl gang, including Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Natasha Poonawalla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar has written a book, Big Thoughts of Little Luv, based on his experiences as a parent to Yash and Roohi.
Karan Johar has written a book, Big Thoughts of Little Luv, based on his experiences as a parent to Yash and Roohi.
bollywood

Karan Johar shares pic of Roohi and Yash as 'baby rappers in the house'

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a rather funny picture of his children, Yash and Roohi, sporting funky sunglasses. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child in January.
Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child in January.
bollywood

Pregnant Anushka Sharma steps out to celebrate costume designer's birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture with Bollywood costume designer and celebrity stylist Ameira Punvani on latter's birthday. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farah Khan and Karan Johar have been friends for a very long time.
Farah Khan and Karan Johar have been friends for a very long time.
bollywood

When Farah proposed to Karan but he rejected her over a ‘technical problem’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:41 AM IST
  • On Farah Khan’s birthday, here is a little-known fact about her and Karan Johar. Did you know that she once asked him to marry her but he turned her down?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farhan Akhtar with his father, lyricist Javed Akhtar.
Farhan Akhtar with his father, lyricist Javed Akhtar.
bollywood

Happy b’day Farhan: Why dad Javed used to be worried about his future

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:23 AM IST
  • On Farhan Akhtar’s birthday, we bring you excepts from an interview in which his father, Javed Akhtar, talked about him and his success.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput was to play an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke.
Sushant Singh Rajput was to play an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s shelved film Chanda Mama Door Ke to be revived, director says he ‘can’t think of a replacement’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Chanda Mama Door Ke, which was supposed to star Sushant Singh Rajput as an astronaut, will now be made as a tribute to him. Director Sanjay Puran Singh said that he ‘can’t think of a replacement’ for the late actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP