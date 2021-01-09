Happy birthday Farah Khan: Did you know Karan Johar rejected her marriage proposal due to a ‘technical problem’?
- On Farah Khan’s birthday, here is a little-known fact about her and Karan Johar. Did you know that she once asked him to marry her but he turned her down?
Farah Khan and Karan Johar’s association goes back a long way; they have been friends for more than two-and-a-half decades and she even made a cameo appearance in his debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Did you know that there was a time that she wanted to marry him?
As Farah turns 56 on Saturday, here is a titbit about how she once asked Karan to marry him but he turned her down due to a ‘technical problem’. She is now married to Shirish Kunder and has three children - Diva, Anya and Czar - with him.
During an earlier appearance on the chat show Yaaron Ki Baaraat, hosted by Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Karan said that Farah was interested in him at one point - ‘bohot koshish ki thi mere saath (she pursued me a lot)’. She admitted that it was true.
When they were shooting for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland, Farah landed up at Karan’s hotel room at an ungodly hour, he revealed. “Beech raat ko, ek ladki jab kisi ladke ke kamre mein aa jaati hai yeh bahana leke ki mere kamre mein bhoot hai... Main kya jo bhoot se rhyme karta hai woh hoon (In the middle of the night, when a girl comes to a boy’s room claiming that there is a ghost in her room… Am I an idiot to fall for it)?” he said.
Farah revealed that she once asked Karan to marry him but he rejected her proposal. “There was a technical problem,” he laughed, adding, “Television ka tower bhi chalna chahiye, so I said iss TV ko off hi kar do. That is why maine bol diya no (The television tower needs to work as well, so I said let’s just turn off this TV. That is why I said no).”
On the work front, Farah will direct an action comedy, which will be produced by Rohit Shetty. According to reports, the film is a remake of the 1982 hit Satte Pe Satta.
“Sometimes, the universe just conspires to give you what you didn’t even imagine...Together with Rohit, who I genuinely love as a brother and whose work ethic I respect and share, I can only promise a ‘Mother of all Entertainers’! Can’t wait to say ‘Roll Camera’ for this one!,” she had said in a statement, about their collaboration.
