Victoria Beckham gives shout-out to ‘beautiful’ Deepika Padukone for rocking one of her ‘favourite’ looks. See post

Deepika Padukone is currently promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The actor has been making headlines for not just the film but also her stylish appearances during the film promotions. Now, Victoria Beckham has given a shout out to Deepika's head-to-toe white look, for which she wore pieces from the designer's Pre Spring Summer collection.

Victoria shared two pictures of Deepika, dressed in a white shirt and baggy trousers, making the combination look like a jumpsuit. She captioned her post on Instagram, “Beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favourite #VBPSS22 looks.”

Many of Deepika's fans were delighted to see her new look. A fan reacted, “Woaahhh VB and DP,” with fire icons. Another commented, “Deepika makes it look flawless!” One more said, "Love love love the look."

Deepika completes 15 years in Hindi cinema this year - she made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 film Shanti Om. She will now be seen in Gehraiyaan, which also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The Shakun Batra film is being touted as a domestic noir and also has Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor among the cast as well. The film will release on Amazon Prime on February 11.

Looking back at her career, Deepika told PTI in an interview, "It has been so much (about) learning, processing, understanding, growing, evolving. I hope that journey for me always continues."

She continued, “I don't walk on to the set with the thought that I'm so many films old or I know better than all of you. My approach is what I can learn from the set of these new people. It's a new film, director and experience. Be a mix of a blank slate and someone who has experience. Your past experience of films also comes in. To be able to find that balance, it's a bit of both. The scariest thing that can happen is to stagnate.”

