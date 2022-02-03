Kangana Ranaut lashes out at journalist for question on Deepika Padukone: ‘I can’t promote her film here. Sit down’

Kangana Ranaut got into a war of words with a reporter during an event to launch her new reality show Lock Upp, which she will be the host of. She lost her cool when asked a question about a recent controversy involving Deepika Padukone.

The journalist asked Kangana for her take on an influencer shaming Deepika for her ‘hemlines and necklines’ during the Gehraiyaan promotions. “Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down,” Kangana curtly said.

Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

When the reporter continued that while she cited Deepika’s example, ‘the intention was not to promote any film’, Kangana snapped, “Of course, you named the film. You are also naming a film which is coming. Obviously, you are being planted by the PRs of the said film. Arre yaar, hum itne bhi toh naadaan nahi hai na (I am not so naive). Do it outside, I will engage with you for 45 minutes.”

Ekta Kapoor, who is producing Lock Upp, said, “It's a different press conference, my friend.” The journalist said that Kangana’s tone while answering ‘was a little condescending’.

“You know, this is an old trick. The last time I was banned by the media in the same press conference, it didn’t lead to anything. So please have a seat,” Kangana said. She was referring to her infamous war of words with a journalist at the Judgementall Hai Kya press conference in 2019, where she accused him of running a ‘smear campaign’ against her. A section of the media retaliated by announcing a boycott against her.

