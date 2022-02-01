Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor have hilarious conversation over Gehraiyaan title track. See here

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of herself on Instagram and said that she is listening to Ella Fitzgerald's tracks on loop. Actor Deepika Padukone commented on the photo and asked Janhvi why isn't she listening to Gehraiyaan's title track, which released on Tuesday.

Janhvi shared a picture of herself from what looked like her closet on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “Ella Fitzgerald on loop kind of a day." Janhvi referenced to American jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, who was known as the Queen of Jazz.

Deepika, who is currently gearing up for the release of her film Gehraiyaan, commented on the post. Pointing out that Janhvi is listening to Ella on loop and not Gehraiyaan's viral title track Tu Marz Hai Dawa Bhi, Deepika commented, “Not the #Gehraiyaan title track!?” Janhvi replied to Deepika's comment saying, “@deepikapadukone currently cheating on Ella with Gehraiyaan.”

One fan replied to Deepika's comment saying, “@deepikapadukone I can’t stop listening / watching the video. Cannot wait for the movie.” Another one said, “@deepikapadukone aww not you randomly promoting your song. I love it.” While one replied to Janhvi's response to Deepika and said, “@janhvikapoor ooh loving the pun in here.”

Maheep Kapoor dropped fire emojis and Manish Malhotra reacted with heart emoticons, in the comments section. Other fans complimented Janhvi with comments like, “Gorgeous,” “Beautiful", “Very pretty” and more.

Deepika starrer Gehraiyaan will release on February 11, 2022 on Amazon Prime. The film also stars actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The film has been described by director Shakun Batra as a "mirror into modern adult relationships." Deepika will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. She also has Telugu film Project K, starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Janhvi was last seen in horror comedy Roohi last year. She will be seen next in Karan Johar's Dostana 2. The film will mark TV actor Laksh Lalwani's Bollywood debut. She also has Sidharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry and Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal starrer Mili.

