Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra tease Ananya Panday about watching Polish films: ‘She only shares Bhojpuri stories’

Ananya Panday, who claimed in a recent interview that she watched Swedish and Polish films before her meeting with Shakun Batra, was teased about it by him and Deepika Padukone. Ananya said that she did not remember as Shakun and Deepika quizzed her about the names of the films she watched.

Currently, Ananya and Deepika are gearing up for the release of Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. It is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shakun was told about Ananya watching Polish films. He laughed and told her, “First, you name three Polish films.” Deepika joined him in teasing her.

Ananya said, “I don’t remember the names.” On being asked by Deepika to ‘name one at least’, she said, “No, then I stopped watching when I realised how Shakun actually is.” The filmmaker then said, “Let me tell you what Ananya and I share over Instagram. Ananya only shares Bhojpuri stories on my Instagram and that’s really where we bond. Our real true connect is in real trash.”

Gehraiyaan is Ananya and Deepika’s first collaboration with Shakun. The film deals with the chaotic lives of the four primary characters and the complexity of modern relationships. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

At the trailer launch of Gehraiyaan, producer Karan Johar said that the trailer might give the impression that the film is about infidelity in relationships but there is much more to it. “We are expressing our syntax, introducing you to complex, twisted and complex characters. The trailer scratches the surface but there is a lot more than meets the eye. At the face of it, you might think it is a film about infidelity-based relationships but it is not just that. It is talking about so much more, choices and consequences of so much more,” he said.

